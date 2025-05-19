Peter Obi said he is not in conflict and fighting with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu ahead of the 2027 election

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election said he is more concerned about addressing pressing social issues

Legit.ng reports that Obi and former Ekiti state governor, Kayode Fayemi met with President Tinubu at Pope Leo's inauguration in Rome

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

The Labour Party (LP) presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Peter Obi, said he is not in conflict with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

Obi said his fight is against bad governance, hunger, poverty, out-of-school children, absence of health services etc.

Peter Obi says he is fighting against bad governance. Photo credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Source: Twitter

He said he is focused on advocating for good governance and addressing pressing social issues in the country.

As reported by The Punch, Obi stated this while speaking during a public engagement following his return from Rome on Monday, May 19, 2025.

“I and the president are not fighting. I’m not fighting anybody. My fight is against bad governance, against hunger, against poverty, against out-of-school children, against people not having health services,”

The former Anambra state governor lamented the low coverage of health insurance in Nigeria.

“This country has less than 10 percent health insurance. It should be 100 percent.”

Obi said the government should pay teachers in line with the Universal Basic Education policy.

“These teachers teaching here should be paid by the government because it’s universal basic education. The law says here that our children should go to school for free. So what my Lord is doing is helping the government. The government should help him.”

Peter Obi says he and President Bola Ahmed Tinubu are not fighting. Photo credit: Mr Peter Obi

Source: Facebook

Tinubu meets with Obi, Fayemi at Pope’s inauguration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu spoke with Obi and former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi at Pope Leo's inauguration.

Bayo Onanuga, the Special Adviser of Information and Strategy to President Tinubu, shared details of what the Nigerian leader told Obi and Fayemi.

The Nigerian President joined other world leaders at the solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo after the death of Pope Francis.

Source: Legit.ng