President Bola Tinubu has been making efforts to break into the southeast states and outsmart his opponents, including Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi, ahead of the 2027 election

While the president could have foreseen a possible alliance between Atiku and Obi, winning the southeast would be a boost for him and a knock for Obi

While two of the five states in the region are already under the control of the APC, the president has been building alliances with the three remaining state governors

President Bola Tinubu's second term bid is facing a serious threat ahead of the 2027 general election. This is because his two major opponents, Atiku Abubakar of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Peter Obi of the Labour Party, are already making permutations to sack him.

Recall that Atiku and Obi garnered over six million votes each in the 2023 presidential election, while Tinubu got over eight million votes. Thus, the alliance between Atiku and Obi was projected to sack President Tinubu in the 2027 election.

Bola Tinubu is planning to defeat Atiku Abubakar and Peter Obi in the southeast Photo Credit: @atiku, @officialABAT, @PeterObi

Source: Twitter

Tinubu, who has always been tagged as a political strategist, has always been making permutations to secure his re-election and ensure that the opposition leaders do not have their way to the presidential villa after the 2027 election.

One of the moves by the president is a plot to win the southeast in the 2027 election. The southeast is considered the stronghold of Peter Obi, where he got almost 100 per cent of the votes from the region in the last election.

How Tinubu is making alliances ahead of 2027

President Tinubu, since his resumption to office, has tactically started the campaign for his second term. He has been building bridges across party lines and there seem to be a special proximity between him and governors of the southeast states, particularly, the three states under the opposition.

Bola Tinubu becomes the title holder in Anambra Photo Credit: @officialABAT

Source: Twitter

On February 27, 2024, he was represented by the Vice President Kashim Shettima in visiting and commissioning projects and commended Alex Oti, the only governor on the platform of the Labour Party. Similarly, the president was in Enugu in January and commended Governor Peter Mbah of the PDP after commissioning some projects.

On Thursday, May 8, the president was in Anambra, another southeast state under the control of the opposition. He appeared to have the state in his bag as Governor Soludo publicly endorsed his second term bid and declared that the All Progressives Grand Alliance (APGA) has adopted him as their consensus candidate in the 2027 election.

Interesting, President Tinubu is scheduled to visit Abia later this month, making it the second time he will be visiting the only Labour Party state in four months. While two of the five southeast states are currently under the control of the All Progressives Congress (APC), the president is getting closer to others for an alliance.

Tinubu gets Anambra traditional title

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been crowned with the title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra, which simply means ‘Hero from another land’

Tinubu was given the title by the traditional ruler council of Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, a major political opponent of the president, ahead of the 2027 election

Obi, who made history in the 2023 presidential election, has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration and positioned himself as a major opposition in Nigeria

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng