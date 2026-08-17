Political analyst Ojudu Babafemi explained why Rauf Aregbesola's candidate struggled in the Osun governorship election held on Saturday, August 16, 2026

The 'Baba Hafusa' tag, mocking Aregbesola's half-salary record, was used against his candidate by the Accord Party during the campaign

Babafemi warned that the Accord Party's victory in Osun could send the same political signal that an Aregbesola win was meant to prevent

Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Osogbo, Osun State - Political commentator Senator Ojudu Babafemi has offered his analysis of why former Osun governor Rauf Aregbesola's preferred candidate failed to make a significant impact in last Saturday's governorship election in the state.

Babafemi said the campaign effectively placed Aregbesola at the centre of the contest, even though he was not on the ballot.

Ojudu Babafemi speaks about Aregbesola's loss in the Osun guber poll. Photo credit:@babaloveme3/Ademola Adeleke/Rauf Aregbesola

Source: UGC

He added that Aregbesola's decision opened his candidate to attacks from multiple sides.

The former senator made this known in his writing on his Facebook page on Monday, August 17, 2026.

How "Baba Hafusa" tag hurt Aregbesola

Babafemi pointed out that the Accord Party exploited Aregbesola's history of paying senior civil servants half their salaries during his time as governor.

The opposition used the nickname "Baba Hafusa," a mocking play on "half salary," to chip away at his legacy and undercut his candidate's standing with voters.

Babafemi said the Accord Party's campaign deliberately ignored Aregbesola's infrastructure and human capital achievements, focusing instead on that single grievance.

Beyond Osun, Babafemi noted that a strong showing by Aregbesola's candidate would have carried wider political meaning, potentially signalling weakness in President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's grip on Yoruba states and across Nigeria.

He said considerable resources were therefore committed to stopping Aregbesola and his candidate from performing well, describing the former governor as "the first political enemy to be contained" in the contest.

"The sophistication of Osun voters must, however, be acknowledged as a significant factor in the outcome. A considerable number of ADC members independently concluded that defeating the APC—which they regarded as the greater threat—was more important than voting for their own party, which had little chance of defeating either of the two leading contenders.

"They simply did not want the APC to win. Many appeared determined to bring the political career of former Governor Gboyega Oyetola and his acolytes to an end. This explains why many ADC supporters joined in celebrating the APC’s defeat after Ademola Adeleke emerged victorious."

"They therefore suspended their immediate partisan interests and voted for the Accord Party, believing that a vote for the ADC might indirectly improve the APC’s chances. It was strategic voting: they chose the candidate they believed was best positioned to achieve their overriding objective."

Lists 15 factors why APC lost to Adeleke

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Senator Ojudu published a list of 15 factors he said worked against the APC in the Osun governorship election.

Ojudu named frozen state accounts, hunger, and Edo governor's remarks among the forces that boosted Adeleke's support.

The post drew wide reactions, with commenters praising Adeleke's resilience and criticising Oyetola's role in the loss.

Source: Legit.ng