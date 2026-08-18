Jeremy Yaffe was Alan Arkin's first wife, a Massachusetts-born arts student who married the future Oscar winner in 1955 and built a life far removed from Hollywood's spotlight. The pair divorced in 1961, having raised two sons, Adam and Matthew Arkin, who both went on to distinguished acting careers. While Alan became one of America's most decorated performers, Jeremy quietly retrained as a nurse and chose a life of privacy.

Jeremy Yaffe Wakefield and her sons, Adam and Matthew Arkin. Photos: Jeremy Wakefield, Matthew Arkin

Source: Facebook

Key takeaways

Jeremy Yaffe married Alan Arkin in 1955 and divorced in 1961

married Alan Arkin in and divorced in She studied arts at Bennington College, Vermont , where she met Arkin

, where she met Arkin The couple had two sons : Adam Arkin (born 1956) and Matthew Arkin (born 1960)

: (born 1956) and (born 1960) After the divorce, Jeremy rebuilt her life as a registered nurse

Alan Arkin went on to win the Academy Award for Best Supporting Actor for Little Miss Sunshine (2006)

Profile summary

Name Jeremy Yaffe Wakefield Alan Arkin Born 1937, Massachusetts, USA 26 March 1934, Brooklyn, New York Died — 29 June 2023, San Marcos, California Education Bennington College, Vermont Los Angeles City College; Bennington College Occupation Nurse Actor, filmmaker, musician Married Alan Arkin (1955–1961) Jeremy Yaffe (1955–1961); Barbara Dana (1964–1994); Suzanne Newlander (1996–2023) Children Adam Arkin, Matthew Arkin Adam, Matthew, Anthony Nationality American American

Who is the first wife of Alan Arkin, Jeremy Yaffe?

Jeremy Yaffe is best known as the first wife of Academy Award–winning actor Alan Arkin. Born in 1937 in Massachusetts, she grew up with a love for the arts and later pursued studies at Bennington College, where she met Arkin and began a romance that led to marriage.

Born into a Jewish-American family, she studied dance, theatre, and music at Bennington College in Vermont. They married in 1955 when she was just eighteen and moved to New York City, where Alan pursued acting while Jeremy managed their household through years of financial hardship.

Although she is widely recognised as the first wife of Alan Arkin, a famous Jewish celebrity, Jeremy has always stayed away from public attention.

Jeremy Yaffe Arkin and Alan Arkin. Photos: @Matthew Arkin﻿, @Eric Charbonneau/Invision/AP/REX

Source: Facebook

Alan Arkin and Jeremy Yaffe's relationship

How they met and married

Jeremy Yaffe and Alan Arkin married in 1955, before Alan became famous in Hollywood. They were both students at Bennington College at the time, and the relationship moved quickly from courtship to marriage.

The couple's early marriage was filled with love, but also with challenges. Alan's career required constant travel, and the pressure of supporting a growing family made life difficult. The young couple faced long separations and financial stress.

Why did the marriage end?

By 1961, they decided to end their marriage. Their separation was a turning point for Jeremy. While Alan continued to pursue his acting career, she chose to build a stable and independent life for herself and her children.

After their 1961 divorce, she rebuilt her life independently by training as a registered nurse — a career she dedicated herself to for decades across healthcare facilities in the United States.

Alan Arkin's later marriages

After divorcing Jeremy, Alan married Barbara Dana in 1964 (divorcing in 1994), and then Suzanne Newlander in 1996, remaining with her until his death in 2023. Some sources claim Jeremy had a third son named Anthony Arkin, but this is incorrect. Anthony Arkin is the son of Alan Arkin and his second wife, Barbara Dana.

L - R: Jedediah Wakefield, Jeremy Yaffe Wakefield, Adam and Matthew Arkin

Source: Facebook

Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin: Jeremy's sons

Jeremy Yaffe's most enduring legacy is her two sons, both of whom followed their father into the entertainment industry.

Adam Arkin

Adam Arkin was born on 19 August 1956, in Brooklyn, New York, arriving early in the marriage when his parents were still very much in their scrappy beginnings.

He is best known for playing the role of Aaron Shutt on Chicago Hope. He has been nominated for numerous awards, including a Tony (Best Actor, 1991, I Hate Hamlet) as well as three primetime Emmys, four SAG Awards (Ensemble, Chicago Hope), and a DGA Award (My Louisiana Sky).

In 2002, Adam won a Daytime Emmy for Outstanding Directing in a Children's Special for My Louisiana Sky.

Matthew Arkin

Matthew Arkin was born on 21 March 1960, also in Brooklyn. He is the son of Jeremy Yaffe, a nurse, and actor Alan Arkin.

After his parents separated when he was an infant, Matthew was raised by his mother in California until age 7. He then lived with his father and stepmother, actress Barbara Dana, in Greenwich Village.

After graduating with honours in English from Wesleyan University in 1982, he continued his studies at Fordham Law School. He was admitted to the New York State Bar in 1986 and practised law until 1989, at which point he decided to follow his passion and return to his acting career.

Matthew's television credits include recurring roles in Get Shorty, Rescue Me, 100 Centre Street, NCIS, Aquarius, Switched at Birth, Harry's Law, and Law and Order.

"Story is a powerful force for healing wounds in the individual and divisions in society. When we meet on the level of Story, we enter a community of understanding." — Matthew Arkin, on his philosophy as actor and educator

Their screen debut together

People Soup is a 1969 short film written and directed by Alan Arkin, starring both Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin. The film was nominated for an Oscar for Best Live Action Short Film. The original short story's girl character was changed to another boy so that Arkin's two young sons could play the experimenters together.

Alan Arkin's career and legacy

Jane Seymour and Alan Arkin. Photos: @Jane Seymour/Facebook, Frank Micelotta/Getty Images

Source: UGC

Alan Arkin (1934–2023) was a highly respected American actor celebrated for his comedic talent across stage, television, and film.

His Broadway debut in Enter Laughing (1963) earned him a Tony Award. Later, Arkin won an Oscar for Little Miss Sunshine (2006). He also starred in The Kominsky Method (2018–21), receiving multiple Emmy nominations.

"What attracts me [to acting] is not the glamour, not the burying yourself in other people, or the pretending to bury yourself in other people. Because I never do, anyway. It's always me." — Alan Arkin, Globe and Mail

Latest news

Alan Wolf Arkin, born 26 March 1934, died on 29 June 2023 in San Marcos, California. His death was announced in a joint statement by his sons Adam, Matthew, and Anthony.

"Our father was a uniquely talented force of nature, both as an artist and a man. A loving husband, father, grand and great grandfather, he was adored and will be deeply missed." — Adam, Matthew & Anthony Arkin, joint family statement

Among the tributes, Sheryl Lee Ralph wrote:

"I know we all die but somehow I thought he'd live forever. RIP Mr. Alan Arkin."

As for Jeremy Yaffe herself, she lives a very private life. Her exact location is not public.

Jeremy Yaffe net worth

Reliable net worth data for Jeremy Yaffe is limited given her consistently private life. She worked as a nurse after her divorce, building an independent career outside the entertainment industry. Some fan sources estimate her net worth at around $1 million, derived primarily from her nursing career, though this figure cannot be verified against authoritative sources such as Forbes or Business Insider. Given the uncertainty, no figure is stated here as fact.

Jeremy Yaffe (Wakefield) married Alan Arkin at 18 and became an artist. Photos: @Jeremy Wakefield

Source: Facebook

FAQ

Who was Alan Arkin's first wife? Jeremy Yaffe, a Massachusetts-born arts student, married Alan Arkin in 1955 and divorced in 1961. How old is Jeremy Yaffe? Jeremy Yaffe was born in 1937, making her approximately 88 years old as of 2025. Did Jeremy Yaffe and Alan Arkin have children? Yes, Jeremy Yaffe has two sons: Adam Arkin and Matthew Arkin. What did Jeremy Yaffe do after her divorce? After divorcing Alan in 1961, she built a quiet life as a registered nurse away from Hollywood. Is Matthew Arkin Jeremy Yaffe's son? Yes, Matthew Arkin is the son of Jeremy Yaffe, a nurse, and actor Alan Arkin. What is Adam Arkin best known for? Adam Arkin is best known for playing the role of Aaron Shutt on Chicago Hope. When did Alan Arkin die? Alan Arkin, beloved for his Oscar-winning role in 2006's Little Miss Sunshine, died at age 89. He passed away on 29 June 2023. Did Jeremy Yaffe have a social media presence? There is no verified social media presence for Jeremy Yaffe. Despite her connection to one of America's most decorated actors, Jeremy chose a life of privacy.

Quick facts

Jeremy Yaffe married Alan Arkin aged just 18, in 1955

She retrained as a registered nurse after their 1961 divorce

Her sons Adam and Matthew both became professional actors

She studied dance, theatre, and music at Bennington College, Vermont

She has lived entirely out of public life since the 1960s

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Source: Legit.ng