Wunmi Aloba, widow of late Afrobeats singer Mohbad, broke her silence with two cryptic meme videos on Instagram Stories

VeryDarkMan had accused Wunmi of forging identity documents to access her late husband's estate in a video released on August 16, 2026

Wunmi did not name or tag VDM in her posts, but fans quickly interpreted the timing and message as a subtle response to his claims

Mohbad's widow, Wunmi Aloba, has broken her silence in an unexpected way, sharing two short meme clips on her Instagram stories just one day after social media critic VeryDarkMan levelled serious allegations against her.

On August 17, 2026, Wunmi posted two short meme clips originally created by TikToker DJ Chicken.

Wunmi Aloba, widow of late singer Mohbad, shares cryptic social media videos amid fresh allegations from VerydarkMan. Photo: _c33why/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

In the first clip, an unidentified person is called "foolish and dumb."

The second carried a more loaded message:

"You want me to talk too much online so you can know my next plan? Dey play. You can't know my next action and plans. I will shock you."

Wunmi neither tagged nor mentioned anyone by name, but given the timing, followers were quick to connect the dots.

VeryDarkMan's allegations against Wunmi Aloba

The posts came just a day after social media critic Martins Vincent Otse, widely known as VeryDarkMan (VDM), released a video on August 16, 2026, levelling serious accusations at Wunmi.

VDM alleged that she falsified identity documents in order to gain access to her late husband's estate, pointing to what he described as a suspicious discrepancy: her renewed passport reportedly listed her surname as Adebanjo, while her National Identification Number (NIN) carried the surname Aloba.

He characterised the inconsistency as evidence of forgery and a criminal act.

VDM also tied his allegations to lingering questions surrounding Mohbad's death and called out the singer's brother, Adura, over his silence on events from the day the Afrobeats star died.

Wunmi, whose husband, Ilerioluwa Aloba, popularly known as Mohbad, passed away in September 2023, chose not to issue a direct public statement addressing VDM's claims, but instead shared the cryptic messages.

Watch the videos shared by Wunmi Mohbad's wife below:

Fans react to Wunmi's cryptic posts

The widow's subtle approach divided opinion online, with many fans weighing in on what her posts truly meant:

@ogunsakin_majek wrote:

"Pino wetin Dey sub? Your cana never come?"

@sohigh_xy_on_gold commented:

"Was she banned from posting?😢 im not understanding 😢"

@freshkid_26 said:

"Come out come talk say wetin VDM talk na lie...una go learn new tin for this country soon."

@angel_chimee_princewill_ asked:

"But wetin concern vdm concern mohbad property I just wan know"

@dinma_camilla wrote:

"I love her❤️ Say No to Organized harassment and Bullying."

@official_fancorner observed:

"When people behave unbothered I can tell you for fact they are really bothered"

Wunmi Aloba shares cryptic Instagram videos amid VerydarkMan’s claims about her and Mohbad’s estate. Photo: _c33why/verydarkblackman

Source: Instagram

Mohbad's father accuses Wunmi of murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that Mohbad's father made claims against his daughter-in-law and his ex-wife, who is Mohbad's mother.

In a video that surfaced online, he claimed the widow of his son was responsible for the singer's death.

According to him, he heard a voice note in which Mohbad was telling his wife that if she killed him, she could not kill all his family.

Source: Legit.ng