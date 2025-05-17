President Bola Tinubu has recalled how he wanted to put a call through to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, over the location of the then Alaafin of Oyo-designate

The president commented while playing host to the newly inaugurated Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16

Tinubu explained that the monarch created a tension when he was first elected to be monarch, and then he returned to Canada

President Bola Tinubu has disclosed how he plans to reach out to the Canadian Prime Minister, Justin Trudeau, in locating the then Alaafin of Oyo-designate, who earlier returned to Canada before his official coronation in the Oyo Kingdom in Nigeria.

The president disclosed during the visit of the traditional ruler, the 46th Alaafin of Oyo, Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I, to the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16.

Bola Tinubu hosts Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Why Tinubu was worried about Alaafin

According to Leadership, President Tinubu recalled that he was worried when he learnt that the then Prince Owoade, who was a Canada-based before his installation, returned to the North American country as his coronation was yet to hold.

Tinubu explained that he was eager to reach out to his counterpart in locating the Alaafin-elect who had returned to Canada. Tinubu told the Alaafin that he created anxiety after he was nominated, and he then returned to Canada.

Tinubu reiterated that he was being sincere in calling his Canadian counterpart to locate the Alaafin-elect. He added that they were in Brazil together when he told him that he would not be running for office again.

Tinubu's statement reads in part:

“I wanted to ask him whether he could help me locate my Alaafin, but I was later assured that you went to sign off.“

Tinubu praised the new Alaafin

He then commended the traditional ruler for his demonstration of discipline and character. He said he had uplifted the culture of the Yoruba in Canada. He commended Owoade for leaving a good name behind in Canada and hopes for the Yoruba in the country.

The president said that the Alaafin represented the Yoruba race as a hardworking engineer with the mindset of developing his country. He said it was a good thing that Oriade was back in the country and crowned as a monarch.

Tinubu explained that the culture, peace and stability of the country required inclusiveness and that governing Nigeria was not a one man's job. He added:

"We have to put hands together to build a nation of prosperity; a nation that God Almighty will continue to see as a nation of peace, stability and progress.”

Oba Abimbola Akeem Owoade I visits Bola Tinubu Photo Credit: @aonanuga1956

Source: Twitter

Bola Tinubu meets service chiefs

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has met with the service chiefs in a closed-door meeting at the presidential villa in Abuja on Friday, May 16.

The meeting was attended by the chief of defence staff, all military authorities and the IGP amid renewed insecurity threats in some parts of the north.

This came ahead of President Tinubu's planned visit to Rome to attend the inauguration of Pope Leo XIV as the new Catholic Church leader.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng