Arsenal retained interest in Victor Osimhen after completing signings of Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes this summer

Galatasaray's approach for Gabriel Martinelli opened a conversation about Osimhen's availability

Turkish media reported Arsenal sent a formal letter of interest to Galatasaray, though no official bid has followed

Arsenal are maintaining their pursuit of Victor Osimhen as they look to bolster their attack ahead of a Premier League title defence, with the Nigerian forward emerging as manager Mikel Arteta's top striking target.

The Gunners have already moved quickly in this transfer window, wrapping up deals for Christos Tzolis and Bruno Guimaraes, but their business is far from over

Victor Osimhen during Galatasaray's 2-2 draw against Corum FK. Photo by Ferda Demir.

Source: Getty Images

Brazilian forward Gabriel Jesus is expected to depart the club, and Arsenal are hunting for a prolific striker to partner Swedish forward Viktor Gyokeres.

Arsenal asked for Osimhen's condition

The connection between Arsenal and Osimhen gathered pace in an unexpected way after Galatasaray submitted an offer for winger Gabriel Martinelli. The Gunners used that opening to probe the Turkish club about the conditions under which Osimhen might be available.

According to The Telegraph, that conversation gave Arsenal a clearer picture of the situation surrounding the Super Eagles forward, who only recently completed a permanent move to the Istanbul club.

Arsenal pushes for Victor Osimhen

Turkish media reports, recirculated by Dean James, claim Arsenal have since sent a formal letter of interest to Galatasaray signalling their intent to sign Osimhen.

However, no official transfer bid has been lodged, and Galatasaray are understood to be waiting for one even as they prepare to reject any approach.

Galatasaray have been consistent in their position: Osimhen is not for sale. Club president Dursun Ozbek has repeatedly and publicly insisted the forward will not leave, at any price.

While there is a belief among some observers that a substantial enough offer could test the club's resolve, the official line from Istanbul remains firm.

Arsenal's interest therefore hinges on whether they can shift that stance, or whether Galatasaray's determination holds as the window progresses.

Fabrizio Romano provides update on Osimhen

Legit.ng previously reported that transfer expert Fabrizio Romano has provided an update on Victor Osimhen’s situation amid Arsenal’s interest.

The Italian journalist also provided an update on Viktor Gyokeres, whom Arteta has confirmed is not leaving the club regardless of who comes in.

Source: Legit.ng