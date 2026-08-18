Bayern Munich striker Harry Kane addressed his prospects of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or amid fierce competition for the award

Kane said he believes he has done everything required in terms of performances but acknowledged the decision is out of his control

German legend Lothar Matthäus backed Kane as the leading contender, pointing to his German league and cup double with Bayern Munich

Harry Kane has spoken publicly about his chances of winning the 2026 Ballon d'Or, saying the outcome rests beyond his control despite what he described as a season of consistent, high-level performances.

The Bayern Munich striker is considered one of the leading candidates for the award after an extraordinary season in Germany, although he will have to contend with the likes of Rodri, Lamine Yamal, and Kylian Mbappe for the top honour.

Harry Kane has said winning the 2026 Ballon d’Or award is not in his hands. Photo by Robin Alam

Source: Getty Images

According to YS Scores, Kane, who captains England and leads the attack for the German champions, acknowledged the weight of the award while stopping short of making any bold predictions about its outcome.

"The Ballon d'Or is the biggest award you can get, but it's not in my hands," Kane said.

"I've done everything I can in terms of delivering the required performance."

He added that there is still time before a decision is reached, saying:

"Of course, it would be great to win it, but in the end, we still have two or three months before making a decision."

Kane's case for the 2026 Ballon d'Or award

The England captain has registered 73 goals for Bayern Munich, helping the club win the German league and cup double this season.

Several bookmakers have listed him as the favourite for the prestigious honour, which will be awarded at a ceremony in London on October 26, marking the first time the event will be held in the British capital.

Despite his prolific output, Kane pointed to the collective nature of football awards, recognising that factors beyond individual statistics often shape the final outcome.

Matthäus backs Kane over other contenders

German football icon Lothar Matthäus has thrown his full weight behind Kane, insisting the Bayern striker deserves the Ballon d'Or more than any other player in contention this year, Yahoo Sports reports.

The 65-year-old highlighted Kane's contribution to Bayern's domestic dominance and the quality he sustained across the entire season without a single dip in form.

"The fact that he missed out on the final at both the World Cup and in the Champions League is the only drawback," Matthäus said.

That drawback, however, is not insignificant. Bayern were eliminated by Paris Saint-Germain in the Champions League semi-finals, denying Kane a chance to compete for European club football's biggest prize.

On the international stage, England were knocked out by Argentina in the World Cup semi-finals, with Argentina going on to finish as runners-up.

Those near-misses at the two most prominent stages in world football could complicate Kane's case among voters, even as his goal-scoring record and domestic honours present a compelling argument in his favour.

Kane wins 2026 European Golden Shoe

In a related development, Legit.ng reported about Kane's remarkable achievement in winning the European Golden Shoe for the 2025/2026 season, solidifying his place among football's elite by scoring 36 league goals for Bayern Munich.

With only Lionel Messi and Cristiano Ronaldo having claimed the award more than once, Kane's ascendance in the footballing ranks sets a dramatic stage for his potential rise to the prestigious 2026 Ballon d'Or, where he aims to achieve even greater glory.

Source: Legit.ng