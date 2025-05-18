Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City, Italy - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu met with the 2023 Labour Party Presidential candidate, Peter Obi and former Ekiti state governor Kayode Fayemi at Pope Leo XIV's installation mass at the Vatican City in Rome.

Legit.ng recalls that Tinubu was invited by Pope Leo to honour his first mass as head of the Roman Catholic Church on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu meets with Peter Obi and Kayode Fayemi at Pope Leo’s inauguration. Photo credit: @TheTope_Ajayi

Former Anambra state governor, Obi and Fayemi are staunch Catholics and Papal knights.

Fayemi and Obi approached President Tinubu where he sat with other leaders to follow him to pay homage.

According to presidential aide, Bayo Onanuga, it was Fayemi who suggested they meet with Tinubu.

Onanuga who shared details on what happened among the Tinubu, Obi, and Fayemi, said the former Ekiti governor broke the ice between Obi and Tinubu.

He said:

“Mr. President, welcome to our church, and thank you for honouring the Pope with your presence.”

“President Tinubu, ever quick-witted, responded: “I should be the one welcoming you and Peter. I’m the Head of the Nigerian Delegation”.

“The President’s response cracked up Obi, who agreed with the President.

Obi said: “Yes, indeed. We are members of your delegation”.

Tinubu exchanges pleasantries with Pope Leo

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu on Sunday, May 18, 2025, met with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican City, Italy.

Tinubu exchanged pleasantries with Pope Leo at the official installation ceremony of the new pontiff.

Nigerians have taken to social media to react to the video of President Tinubu having a handshake with Pope Leo continues to trend.

Tinubu speaks ahead of Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu joined other world leaders at the solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Legit.ng reports that the new Pope’s installation mass will take place today, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

In Rome, Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed the country's commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation.

