Pope Leo XIV has revealed his past connection to Nigeria, stating that he once worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s

In a significant diplomatic gesture, the Pope extended an invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, urging his presence at a solemn mass in Rome

Accompanied by top Catholic leaders, President Tinubu departed Abuja and eventually landed in Rome, witnessing Pope Leo XIV's Pontificate

Pope Leo XIV acknowledged his past connection to Nigeria, specifically Lagos, in a recent letter of invitation to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu.

The Pontiff revealed that he had once worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s, highlighting his familiarity with the nation and its people.

Pope Leo Mentions Where He Once Worked in Nigeria While Living in Lagos. Photo credit: Peeterv/GettyImages

Tinubu in Rome after Pope’s invitation

President Bola Ahmed Tinubu was scheduled to depart Abuja for Rome, Italy, on Saturday following an invitation from Pope Leo XIV.

The President, accompanied by key Catholic leaders, attended a solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV. As the 267th Bishop of Rome, Pope Leo XIV had officially assumed leadership of the Roman Catholic Church.

Papal invitation highlights importance of Tinubu’s presence

In the invitation sent by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, Pope Leo XIV depicted the significance of President Tinubu’s attendance at the event.

He stated that this was “a moment of particular importance for the Catholic Church and the world afflicted by many tensions and conflicts.”

President Tinubu’s delegation accompanies him to Rome

The Nigerian leader’s entourage included notable figures such as the Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu.

Additionally, key Catholic figures such as Archbishop Lucius Ugorji, President of the Catholic Bishops’ Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, and Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, were among those accompanying the President.

This historic visit reaffirmed Pope Leo XIV’s longstanding relationship with Nigeria while strengthening diplomatic ties between the nation and the Vatican.

Pope Leo Mentions Where He Once Worked in Nigeria While Living in Lagos. Photo credit: Vatican Pool/GettyImages

About Pope Leo XIV

Pope Leo XIV, born Robert Francis Prevost, was elected as the 267th Bishop of Rome on May 8, 2025, becoming the first American pope.

A member of the Augustinian Order, he previously served as Prefect of the Dicastery for Bishops and spent years as a missionary in Peru.

He holds degrees in mathematics and canon law and has been recognized for his commitment to church unity and social justice.

His papacy is expected to focus on technological advancements, global migration, and environmental concerns, continuing the reforms initiated by his predecessor, Pope Francis.

How much will Pope Leo XIV be paid as salary

Legit.ng earlier reported that the Pope, as the supreme leader of the Roman Catholic Church, commanded the spiritual devotion of over a billion Catholics worldwide.

Despite holding one of the most recognisable roles globally and governing a sovereign state, he did not receive a conventional salary, according to DailyMail UK.

Instead, the Vatican, the smallest independent country in the world, provided for all his needs, including accommodation, food, travel, healthcare, and security.

