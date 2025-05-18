President Bola Ahmed Tinubu arrived in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, May 17, to join other world leaders at the solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church

The new Pope's installation mass will take place today, Sunday, May 18, 2025

In Rome, Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed the country's commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation

Rome, Italy - Nigeria's leader, President Bola Tinubu has been received and hosted to a dinner by Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the secretary of state to the Vatican.

Tinubu arrived in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, May 17, ahead of the solemn Mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.

Tinubu calls for global solidarity and interfaith bridge-building in Rome, Italy. Photo credit: @officialABAT

Tinubu meets Vatican leaders, others in Rome

Leo was chosen as the new leader of the Catholic Church earlier in May following the death of his predecessor, Pope Francis, and a two-day conclave in Vatican City.

In a post on his verified X (formerly Twitter) handle on Saturday night, May 17, President Tinubu disclosed that he discussed peace and global solidarity with Parolin.

Tinubu wrote with accompanying images:

"Our dialogue was marked by a spirit of fraternity and a shared vision for the future, focusing on common values such as peace, mutual respect, and global solidarity. I expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed our commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation in an increasingly polarised world.

"As always, Nigeria remains a nation open to friendship, grounded in faith, and committed to building bridges of understanding across the world."

Tens of thousands flock to Vatican for Pope Leo

Meanwhile, tens of thousands of people streamed into St. Peter's Square early Sunday, May 18, to inaugurate Pope Leo XIV's pontificate, joining presidents and princes in celebrating history's first American pope with a formal installation ceremony that blends ancient ritual, evocative symbols and a nod to modern-day celebrity.

Leo XIV is the first-ever American pope. Photo credit: @ATradCatholic

Starting at dawn, civil protection crews in neon uniforms funnelled pilgrims into quadrants in the piazza while priests and patriarchs hurried into St. Peter's Basilica to get ready for the Mass, Business Standard reported.

US Vice President JD Vance, one of the last foreign officials to see Pope Francis before he died, paid his respects at the Argentine pope's tomb upon arriving in Rome late Saturday, May 17, and was heading the US delegation honouring the Chicago-born Leo.

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass underway

Pope Leo XIV's inauguration Mass has begun at St Peter's Square.

Earlier, Leo greeted crowds from the Popemobile - marking the first time he has travelled in the vehicle.

Ukrainian President Volodymyr Zelensky is among the congregation.

Rome businesses count their blessings with US pope

