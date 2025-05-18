Legit.ng journalist Adekunle Dada has over 8 years of experience covering metro, government policy, and international issues

Vatican City, Italy - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu exchanged a cordial handshake with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV at the Vatican City, Italy.

President Tinubu attended the official installation ceremony of Pope Leo on Sunday, May 18, 2025.

President Bola Tinubu exchanges a handshake with Pope Leo. Photo credit: President Bola Tinubu

Source: Twitter

The video of President Tinubu briefly conversing with Pope Leo at the Vatican City has gone viral.

Special Assistant to President Tinubu on Social Media, Olusegun Dada shared the video along with some photos via his X handle @DOlusegun

“President Bola Ahmed Tinubu (GCFR) exchanges pleasantries with His Holiness Pope Leo XIV.”

The Presidential aide earlier shared a video of when Tinubu arrived at the Vatican for the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, his first Mass as Pope.

“President Bola Tinubu arrives at the Vatican for the Pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, first Mass as Pope.”

Nigerians react as Tinubu shakes Pope Leo

@TVupele

Both are Lagos boys, they are also Chicago boys; they are just having a nice conversation in St. Peter's Square.

@Olusoji157

See as your master dey stagger after the shake. Did he receive anointing.

@SoloWis95533478

What are the economic benefits of this?

@Litweddingng

Nigeria has 33M Catholics. Despite being Muslim, President Tinubu’s Vatican recognition shows true religious tolerance. No persecution—just leadership that transcends faith. A proud moment for Nigeria & a nod to its global Catholic significance.

@igbohomeland

Obviously he never even concentrated during mass where he was preoccupied with trying to figure out how to go to shake pope's hands for Nigerian public image!

@NIYIZENITH

This is one way God vindicate his beloved 👌

After the Muslim-Muslim ticket propagandist, the GRACE and the LOVE of God shines brighter on Mr President

@officialABAT✨

@maryam_kebbi

Our President shines in Rome, showcasing his leadership capabilities.

@rhineheart_Hart

They said BAT will never meet Pope, now he has met him they are changing the narrative to will that reduce price of things in Nigeria.😅😂

@Edtoe

You people are just seriously looking for validation upanda. Who cares if he exchange pleasantries with the Angel Gabriel or POPE.

Tinubu speaks as ahead of Pope Leo XIV's Inauguration

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Tinubu arrived in Rome, Italy, on Saturday, May 17, to join other world leaders at the solemn mass marking the beginning of the Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV, the new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

Legit.ng reports that the new Pope’s installation mass will take place today, Sunday, May 18, 2025.

In Rome, Tinubu expressed Nigeria’s deep appreciation for the Vatican’s longstanding goodwill and reaffirmed the country's commitment to promoting interfaith dialogue, tolerance, and cooperation

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng