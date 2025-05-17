President Tinubu arrived in Rome to attend the installation mass of Pope Leo XIV on May 18, marking a significant global religious event

He was warmly received at Mario De Bernardo Military Airport by Nigerian and Vatican officials, highlighting diplomatic ties

The Pope personally invited Tinubu, acknowledging Nigeria’s importance, with top Nigerian clergy joining the President’s delegation

Rome, Italy - President Bola Ahmed Tinubu landed in Rome, Italy to attend the solemn mass marking the beginning of the pontificate of His Holiness Pope Leo XIV, the 267th Bishop of Rome and new leader of the Roman Catholic Church.

The installation mass is scheduled for Sunday, May 18.

Bayo Onanuga, Special Adviser to the President (Information and Strategy) revealed this development via X on Saturday, May 17.

Warm reception at Mario De Bernardo Military Airport

Upon arrival at 6 pm local time, on Saturday evening, May 17, President Tinubu was welcomed by Ambassador Bianca Odumegwu-Ojukwu, Minister of State for Foreign Affairs, alongside officials from the Vatican City and the Nigerian Embassy.

The delegation set the tone for a significant diplomatic and spiritual occasion.

Invitation from the Pope highlights global importance

President Tinubu’s presence in Rome follows a personal invitation from Pope Leo XIV, conveyed through Cardinal Pietro Parolin, the Vatican Secretary of State.

The invitation emphasised the Pope’s wish for the President’s attendance “at this moment of particular importance for the Catholic Church and the world afflicted by many tensions and conflicts.”

In a heartfelt message, Pope Leo XIV expressed his connection to Nigeria: “Your great nation is particularly dear to me as I worked in the Apostolic Nunciature in Lagos during the 1980s.”

President Tinubu’s delegation includes top Nigerian clergy

Accompanying the President are prominent religious leaders including Archbishop Lucius Ugorji of Owerri and President of the Catholic Bishops' Conference of Nigeria, Archbishop Ignatius Kaigama of Abuja, Archbishop Alfred Martins of Lagos, and Bishop Mathew Hassan Kukah of Sokoto Diocese.

Their presence underscores the importance of the event for Nigeria’s Catholic community.

The Pontificate of Pope Leo XIV is seen as a pivotal moment for the Catholic Church, and President Tinubu’s attendance signals Nigeria’s solidarity with the global Catholic community during these challenging times.

