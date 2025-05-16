The abductors of APC ward chairman Hon. Nelson Adepoyigi have seized two individuals who delivered a ransom, demanding an additional N30 million

Adepoyigi, along with the ransom bearers Bayode Loco and Isimeri, remain in captivity as negotiations take an unexpected turn

The development has sparked fear among family and political associates, while security efforts continue in Ose local government area of Ondo State

The abductors of the All Progressives Congress (APC) ward chairman in Ose local government area of Ondo State, Hon. Nelson Adepoyigi, have once again struck, seizing two individuals who delivered a ransom payment and food items for his release.

Adepoyigi’s captors had initially demanded N100 million for his release. However, negotiations led to a reduction in the ransom to N5 million, alongside food supplies, LEADERSHIP confirmed.

Abductors seize ransom bearers, demand N30 million

The two individuals, identified as Bayode Loco and Isimeri, were reportedly sent to deliver the ransom and food supplies as agreed.

However, upon arrival, they were also seized by the kidnappers, who have now issued a fresh demand of N30 million for their release.

Family and political associates in panic over new demand

A source, who wished to remain anonymous, disclosed that Adepoyigi, Loco, and Isimeri remain in captivity with their abductors, who now insist on an additional N30 million ransom before they can be freed.

He said, “Those who took the ransom to them, as agreed during negotiations, were held by the same kidnappers. They have now turned around to demand a fresh N30 million before they can release all three of them.”

The development has thrown Adepoyigi’s family and political associates into fresh panic.

Ose local government Chairman confirms earlier negotiations

The chairman of Ose Local Government Area Council, Hon. Kolapo Oja, confirmed in an earlier interview that negotiations had reduced the ransom to N5 million alongside food supplies.

Expressing concern over the unexpected turn of events, Oja called for calm while assuring that security efforts were being intensified.

Hon. Nelson Adepoyigi was kidnapped on Monday night at 10 pm as he attempted to park his car at his residence in Ifon. Sources revealed that the assailants stormed his compound, pounced on him using sticks, and whisked him away.

His wife, who heard his cries for help, rushed out, only to discover that he had already been taken away by the hoodlums.

Security agencies have yet to comment on the latest developments, as concern continues to mount over the safety of those held captive.

