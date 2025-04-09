National Security Adviser Malam Nuhu Ribadu warned families of kidnapped victims against paying ransom, stressing that it fuels criminal activity and exacerbates the problem

National Security Adviser (NSA) Malam Nuhu Ribadu has warned families of kidnapped victims against paying ransom to bandits.

This the NSA emphasized that such actions are counterproductive and only fuel the cycle of criminality.

Ribadu made these remarks during a meeting with rescued victims in Abuja on Tuesday, April 8, where he commended the efforts of the military and security forces in the ongoing fight against insurgency.

Ribadu commends military efforts

Ribadu expressed gratitude to the Nigerian Armed Forces and other security agencies for their relentless efforts in rescuing kidnapped victims, stating that military operations were behind the successful recoveries.

“We want to thank our armed forces, security agencies, and President Bola Tinubu for their leadership. We are improving daily, restoring order, security, and stability.

“We will continue our efforts. We will not relent. Every day, we are serving our country and bringing freedom back to our people," Ribadu said.

The NSA further lauded the collaboration between various security agencies and the leadership of the Ministry of Defence, which he credited for the positive results being achieved in the fight against kidnapping and banditry.

Ribadu's strong appeal against ransom payment

In his statement, Ribadu also took the opportunity to address the issue of ransom payments, urging Nigerians to stop funding criminal activities.

He emphasized that paying ransom is not only ineffective but exacerbates the situation by encouraging bandits to continue their attacks.

“I want to make a strong appeal to the public: stop giving money to these people. It’s one of the worst things happening right now.

“Many of these victims were not released because of ransom payments. It’s our security forces, not the money, that are securing their release," Ribadu said.

Ribadu pointed out that ransom payments only embolden the criminals and perpetuate the cycle of kidnapping.

He called on families to trust security agencies to handle the situation, as paying ransom inadvertently supports the criminals.

“The more money you give, the more you are compounding the problem. We must stop this practice if we are to effectively tackle this menace," he added.

Minister of Defence supports Ribadu's call

In support of Ribadu's stance, the Minister of Defence, Major General Bashir Salihi Magashi, emphasized that the current administration under President Tinubu is committed to eradicating the criminal elements terrorizing the country.

He reiterated the importance of public cooperation in providing timely information to security agencies to aid in their operations.

“By the grace of God and the coordination between the NSA and our security services, we will bring an end to the insecurity plaguing our nation.

“We also urge Nigerians to continue providing vital information to help us in our mission. Together, we can confront these criminals and restore peace," Magashi said.

Call for collective effort

Both Ribadu and Magashi acknowledged the critical role of public cooperation in combating insecurity.

Ribadu concluded by urging families of kidnapped victims to refrain from paying ransom and to support the government's security efforts.

He assured Nigerians that with continued dedication and the right cooperation, the nation would overcome the scourge of kidnapping and insecurity.

“We will get it done. Please give us the chance to do our work. Stop giving money to the criminals, and together, we can put an end to this,” Ribadu appealed.

