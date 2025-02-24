The kidnappers of the National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, have demanded N100m ransom

The abducted Afenifere youth chieftain has cried out to Nigerians to come to his assistance as he and his family raise the ransom

In a trending video, Olajuni said every N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000 will go a long way in saving his life

FCT, Abuja - The National President of the Afenifere National Youth Council, Prince Eniola Ojajuni, has cried out to Nigerians to assist him in raising N100 million ransom.

Olajuni’s kidnappers have threatened to kill him if he fails to pay before 3 pm on Monday, February 24, 20225.

The abducted Afenifere youth chieftain appealed in a trending video while pleading for his life.

As reported by The Punch, the video showed a kidnapper pointing an AK-47 at Ojajuni’s chest as he appealed to the public for financial assistance to secure his release.

“Nigerians, please help me! Your donation—N100,000, N50,000, or N1,000,000—can go a long way in saving my life,”

“My name is Prince Eniola Ojajuni. God bless you. Aderohunmu, please help me spread this video.”

The National Secretary of the council, Abiodun Aderohunmu, said Olajuni sustained a gunshot wound during the attack in Abuja.

Aderohunmu said the union is extremely concerned about his safety.

He made this known in a statement while confirming the abduction of the Afenifere youth chieftain.

Aderohunmu called on President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government and security agencies to take urgent action to secure Ojajuni’s freedom.

It was gathered that Olajuni’s kidnappers issued a 48-hour ultimatum, threatening to kill him if a ransom of N100 million was not paid.

