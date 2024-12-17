The National Bureau of Statistics revealed that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024, reflecting the escalating threat of kidnappings

The report noted that only 36.3% of home robbery incidents and a low percentage of kidnapping cases were reported to the police

Despite these alarming statistics, public perception of safety remains low, with a significant fear of crime in rural areas

The National Bureau of Statistics (NBS) has disclosed that Nigerians paid a staggering N2.23 trillion in ransom between May 2023 and April 2024.

The alarming sum highlights the escalating threat posed by kidnapping and other criminal activities across the country.

Kidnappings Cost Nigerians N2.23 Trillion in Just One Year, NBS Says

Source: Twitter

Rising Crime Incidents

According to the latest Crime Experience and Security Perception Survey by the NBS, an estimated 51.89 million crime incidents were reported across Nigerian households during the reference period.

The North-West region had the highest incidence of crime, with 14.4 million cases, followed by the North-Central region with 8.8 million incidents.

Kidnapping and Ransom Payments

The survey revealed that 65 per cent of those affected by kidnappings were forced to pay ransom to secure the release of their loved ones.

The average ransom paid was N2.67 million, contributing to the total N2.23 trillion paid by Nigerians to criminals over the 12 months.

Underreporting of Crimes

Despite the high incidence of crime, only 36.3 per cent of households that experienced home robbery reported the incidents to the police.

The reporting rate for kidnapping incidents was similarly low.

Many victims cited a lack of confidence in law enforcement and skepticism about meaningful police intervention as reasons for not reporting crimes.

Other Crimes and Public Perception

The survey also found that 21.4 per cent of Nigerians fell victim to crimes at the individual level, with phone theft being the most common, affecting 13.8 per cent of the population.

While 90 per cent of phone theft victims reported the crimes to the police, only half were satisfied with the response.

Sexual offences were also prevalent, with an estimated 1.4 million Nigerians affected, mostly in residences. Only 22.7 per cent of victims reported these incidents to the police.

Inflation Rate Accelerates to New High

Previously, Legit.ng reported that Nigeria’s inflation rate has raced to a new high of 32.70% in September 2024, up from 32.15% recorded in August 2024.

The country’s consumer price index surged after a petrol price hike, a sharp reversal from the two-month decline in July and August 2024.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng