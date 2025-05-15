President Bola Tinubu's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, has disclosed that Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi was the first to threaten him with a slap

According to Tinubu's minister, the confrontation happened during Vice President Kashim Shettima's visit to Bauchi state, and they were all in a bus

Tuggar explained that Shettima was having a conversation with him when the governor interjected, stating that the conversation did not concern Bala

Yusuf Tuggar, the minister of foreign affairs under the administration of President Bola Tinubu, has finally opened up on the rift between him and Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, as well as his deputy.

Recall that Tinubu's minister was among those prominent cabinet members who accompanied Vice President Kashim Shettima to the state on Saturday, April 19.

Update on alleged slapping of Tinubu's minister

Hours after the visit, there were claimed that the deputy governor slapped Minister Tuggar when they were being transported from the Sir Abubakar Tafawa Balewa International Airport to the palace of the Bauchi Emir.

According to the reports, the incident happened when the minister made a disparaging comment about Governor Bala. However, the deputy governor immediately denied the claim.

In an interview, Daily Trust reported that the minister opened up on what led to the misunderstanding and the confrontation that followed afterwards.

The minister explained that contrary to the claim that he and the deputy governor had a confrontation, Governor Bala actually started the issue when they were in the same bus with the Vice President Shettima during his visit to the state.

Why Bala interjected in Shettima, Tuggar's conversation

He said that Shettima was speaking to him when the governor interjected because he was sitting beside the vice president, adding that the conversation did not concern the governor. He added that the governor subsequently insulted his father, who died 20 years ago and went further to threaten him with a slap.

Tuggar said he observed that if he had left the governor alone, there is no how he would have had an advantage over him; he then stood up to show him his height.

His statement reads in part:

“After that, his deputy came rushing from the back of the bus, saying he too would slap me, but he couldn’t even get close to me, especially since the Vice President was in the same vehicle.”

Bala, Tuggar's children fight

The allegation that the Bauchi deputy governor slapped the minister of foreign affairs also pitched Tuggar's son, Adam, against Shamsudeen, Bala Mohammed's son, saying the governor's son was only spreading falsehood.

He described Shamsudeen's comment as a "shameful act", adding that "the spoiled brat son of the Bauchi State Governor" forced him to comment on political matters on social media.

