President Bola Tinubu's emergence into the number one office in Nigeria has changed the political landscape of the country

This is as Tinubu's children and those of other top politicians have started coming out to defend their father, even when they have media aides

Aside from Tinubu, other politicians whose children have been defending them include the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai

Nigeria's political tide is changing since President Bola Tinubu resumed office of power on May 29, his children and that of other politicians have been vocal in defending the policies of the fathers, even when they have media aides.

Aside from President Tinubu's children making the comment about their father, other politicians' children have started making the same move, including governors, former governors, and ministers.

Bola Tinubu, Nasir El-Rufai, and Atiku Abubakar are top politicians whose children are defending them Photo Credit: @elrufai, @officialABAT, @atiku

According to Daily Trust, the "privileged children" are making the move as their fathers and other politicians are preparing and making permutations ahead of the next general election in 2027.

Below is a list of the politicians' children:

Folashade Tinubu-Ojo

President Tinubu's daughter and the Iyaloja General of Lagos State, Folashade Tinubu-Ojo, has been active in projecting the image and policies of her father, Daily Trust reported.

At some point, she urged Nigerians to be patient with the president over the country's economic hardship. He had called on the people to keep the hope alive, saying that the economic challenges were global challenges and not only happening in Nigeria.

Seyi Tinubu

The president's son has been vocal in his defence of his father's government and against political opponents. Recently, Seyi spoke at an engagement with youth in Yola, the Adamawa state capital, saying that President Tinubu was the greatest leader in the history of Nigeria

He added that his father's political opponent had continued to come after him, his family and his father, even though his youth engagement programme was never political.

Seyi Tinubu says his father is the greatest leader in Nigeria Photo Credit: @STinubu

Bashir and Bello El-Rufai

The two sons of the immediate past governor of Kaduna state, Nasir El-Rufai, have been vocal in defending their father against his political opponents.

While Bello El-Rufai is a member of the House of Representatives, Basir El-Rufai was often seen making comments in defence of his father's action in office as well as his political moves after leaving office.

Shamsudeen Bala Mohammed

The son of the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed, has recently joined the league of privileged sons who defend their fathers against political enemies.

Shamsudeen recently accused former Vice President Atiku Abubakar of working against his father in the 2023 general election. He had also shared in the sentiment that the minister of foreign affairs, Yusuf Tuggar, was slapped by his father's deputy, Auwal Jatau.

Mohammed Atiku

The son of the former vice president was the one who responded to Shamsudeen's allegation against Atiku, rather than his media aides. Mohammed is also the chairman of the Atiku Support Organisation (ASO) and had intervened.

Atiku's son tackled Governor Bala's son, adding that the Bauchi governor has never supported his father in his political career. The young Atiku also described Shamsudeen's comment as arrogance and a display of an exaggerated sense of relevance.

Adam Tuggar

The allegation that the Bauchi deputy governor slapped the minister of foreign affairs also pitched Tuggar's son, Adam, against Shamsudeen, saying the governor's son was only spreading falsehood.

He described Shamsudeen's comment as a "shameful act", adding that "the spoiled brat son of the Bauchi State Governor" forced him to comment on political matters on social media.

Tinubu gets Anambra traditional title

Legit.ng earlier reported that President Bola Tinubu has been crowned with the title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra, which simply means ‘Hero from another land’.

Tinubu was given the title by the traditional ruler council of Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, a major political opponent of the president, ahead of the 2027 election.

Obi, who made history in the 2023 presidential election, has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration and positioned himself as a major opposition in Nigeria.

