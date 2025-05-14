Former Rivers state governor Rotimi Amaechi has said that he and Jigawa state ex-governor Sule Lamido would have been more radical against President Bola Tinubu if they were still in office

Amaechi, who chairman of the governors' forum during Lamido's second term in office, explained that the governors challenged the president and the federal government during their time

The former governor commended his counterpart from Jigawa state, adding that they only parted ways when it came to working against the re-election of former President Goodluck Jonathan

Rotimi Amaechi, the former governor of Rivers state, has said he and his counterpart from Jigawa state, Sule Lamido, would not have tolerated President Bola Tinubu's leadership if they were still serving as governors.

Amaechi, who was the chairman of the Nigeria Governors' Forum during the second term of Lamido, bragged that their era was very radical and that they held the federal government accountable when they were in office.

Rotimi Amaechi knocks Nigerian governors over Bola Tinubu's leadership style Photo Credit: @officialABAT, @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi once serve as chairman of governors forum

Recall that the former governor served as a minister under the administration of the immediate past President Muhammadu Buhari but resigned to contest the All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential ticket against Bola Tinubu, where he was defeated.

Speaking at the public presentation of Lamido's autobiography, which is titled "Being True to Myself", the former governor said he and his Jigawa counterpart would not have tolerated President Tinubu if they were still in office. His statement reads:

“I asked you (Lamido) this morning, what is going on currently in the country, in Nigerian politics — would it have happened when we were governors? You said no. And the answer is no.”

The former minister stressed that they were so radical during their time that they confronted the federal government, the president. He noted that the governor's forum under his watch was radical, and they were very determined to change the narrative.

Rotimi Amaechi praises Sule Lamido Photo Credit: @chibuikeamaechi

Source: Twitter

Amaechi recounts political relationship with Soludo

He also recounted his political relationship with the author, adding that they were allies in government but took a different path when it was time for him to oppose the then-President Goodluck Jonathan.

Amaechi explained that he and Lamido often had their disagreement as well, and that the only mistake he made about him was to think the former Jigawa governor was as radical as him. He noted that Lamido was one of the governors he talked to when it came to taking radical decisions

He recalled that they parted ways over the decision of the party to follow when they both agreed to work against the former President Jonathan. Amaechi said a committee of governors was formed, but Lamido went ahead to find a new party, which was the SDP. The governors decided to cling to the APC while Lamido moved on with the SDP.

See the video of his comment here:

Amaechi faults NASS over Tinubu's emergency declaration

Legit.ng earlier reported that Rotimi Amaechi, former Rivers governor, has insisted that President Bola Tinubu violated the law with the declaration of a state of emergency in Rivers.

Amaechi also faulted the National Assembly, adding that the weakness of the legislature made Tinubu's action effective.

The former minister, who was not happy with the suspension of Governor Siminalayi Fubara, claimed that the Senate was a weak institution that supported Tinubu's illegality.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng