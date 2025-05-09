President Bola Tinubu has been crowned with the title of ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra, which simply means ‘Hero from another land’

Tinubu was given the title by the traditional ruler council of Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, a major political opponent of the president, ahead of the 2027 election

Obi, who made history in the 2023 presidential election, has been a major critic of Tinubu's administration and positioned himself as a major opposition in Nigeria

Awka, Anambra - The traditional rulers in Anambra State have conferred a chieftaincy title on President Bola Tinubu, ‘Dike Si Mba’ of Anambra, the home state of Peter Obi, the Labour Party candidate in the 2023 presidential election.

Igwe Chidubem Iweka of Obosi, the Traditional ruler, led by the Chairman of the Anambra State Traditional Rulers Council, gave the new title to the president in Awka, the state capital, during his official visit to the state on Thursday, May 8.

What is the meaning of Tinubu's traditional title?

The traditional title, ‘Dike Si Mba’, which simply translates to ‘Hero from another land’, was given to the president by the traditional rulers from all the 179 communities in Anambra state.

During the visit, the president commissioned the first ever Anambra state government house, which was historic as the state did not have a government house since its creation for the past 30 years. The president also commissioned other state projects done by Governor Charles Soludo during his visit to the southeast state.

How Obi, Tinubu performed in 2023 election

This is coming amid consistent criticism of President Tinubu by Peter Obi. Obi, who was a two-term governor of Anambra state, came third in the 2023 presidential election, gathering over six million votes and leading the third force in Nigeria's election history.

During the election, Peter Obi gathered over 90 per cent of the votes in Anambra and subsequently defeated Tinubu in Lagos. A development which boosted Obi's morale ahead of the 2027 election and has been the choice of other opposition leaders to form an alliance.

Recently, former Vice President Atiku Abubakar has been leading the call for a coalition, adding that it was the sure bet to defeat President Tinubu in the 2027 election. Interestingly, he was said to have been in talks with Obi, so that the Anambra-born politician could join the train.

Criticism against Atiku's coalition call

While Daniel Bwala, a media aide to Tinubu, recently warned that Obi would disappoint his supporters should he accept any vice presidential slot in any coalition for the 2027 election, Oladotun Hassan, a political commentator, in an exclusive interview with Legit.ng, criticised the coalition over the lack of ideology.

He said:

"The coalition is just a coalition of birds of strange feather, people of selfish interest, because there is no proper ideology that has been put on the table. They've not even brought a proper alternative, rather than just a clinch to a power struggle."

Governor Soludo endorsed Tinubu for second term

Legit.ng earlier reported that Anambra State Governor Charles Soludo has joined the league of governors who publicly endorsed the second term bid of President Bola Tinubu.

Governor Soludo on Thursday, May 8, also declared that President Tinubu has agreed to be the candidate of APGA in the 2027 presidential election.

The Anambra governor will be the second opposition governor after Umo Eno of Akwa Ibom, who declared their endorsement of President Tinubu for a second term.

