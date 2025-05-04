The Adamawa State government has opened a civil service recruitment portal to employ 4,000 qualified indigenes in an effort to tackle unemployment

The initiative, backed by Governor Ahmadu Fintiri, has seen an overwhelming response with over 50,000 applications within just three days

While applicants face network challenges, the state promises a transparent and merit-based selection process

The Adamawa State government has launched a major recruitment exercise aimed at reducing the growing rate of unemployment within the state.

A total of 4,000 positions are being offered across multiple departments under the state’s civil service, with applications open to indigenes between the ages of 18 and 50. The recruitment portal officially opened on April 29 and is scheduled to close on May 13, 2025.

Adamawa opens portal for application

Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has backed the initiative as part of his broader commitment to improving living standards and expanding job opportunities for the people of Adamawa.

His administration believes that providing direct employment opportunities through the civil service will help address poverty and reduce social vices.

In a conversation with a Legit.ng correspondent, the governor's special adviser on media, Mr. Emmanuel, revealed that the response has been overwhelming, with tens of thousands already submitting their applications.

“Over 50,000 applications within the space of 3 days of the recruitment process and more applications are still trooping in. The portal will not be closed until it reaches the specific deadline. Meanwhile, government has declared it will only recruit 4,000 applicants,” he said.

He also pointed to the wider implications of the exercise, noting that unemployment remains one of Nigeria’s most pressing issues.

“This has shown that the high level of unemployment is a leading problem in Nigeria that must be tackled with every sense of urgency in order to reduce the rate of poverty, armed robbery, banditry, drug trafficking, kidnapping and other criminal activities,” he stated.

“I am very sure such can also happen in other states if the opportunity is given for job recruitment not only in Adamawa State,” he added.

Technical difficulties experienced during application

Despite the enthusiasm surrounding the opportunity, applicants have encountered technical difficulties due to high traffic on the portal. Many have resorted to internet cafés, where long queues and network delays have become a daily challenge.

“I have tried to apply for 3 days now and it not working, the network is unstable and I think it is due to the large number of people that are applying. I will keep trying because, I cannot lose hope,” said Jummai Musa, one of the applicants.

Another applicant, John Matthew, said: “Though the process is slow, it doesn't matter how many days I will be coming to the café, I am ready to do so, because I am optimistic that this opportunity will be of great favor.”

Grace Peter also expressed determination despite the technical setbacks. “I have been in the café for almost 4 hours just to apply, but the instability of the network is unfriendly. However, I will keep waiting, even if it means staying till the next day, because I believe this might be my opportunity of getting a job.”

Permanent Secretary of the Civil Service Commission, Abubakar Umar Maiha, issued a statement reassuring applicants of a transparent process.

“We are committed to ensuring a fair and credible process for all applicants. This exercise is being conducted under the clear directive of His Excellency, Governor Fintiri, to uphold transparency and equal opportunity,” he said.

Maiha confirmed that more than 20,000 applications were received within the first 24 hours alone, prompting technical upgrades to handle the surge. Shortlisted candidates will be invited for interviews and documentation after the application window closes.

