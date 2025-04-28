Borrong, the traditional headquarters of the Mbula people of Adamawa state, was agog recently

The Mbula king hosted his Jhar kith and kin from Bauchi state to festivities marking the Nnoma-Jhar National Day 2025

A highlight of the event was the award of honours and traditional titles to some dignitaries, among them was the Bauchi state governor, Bala Mohammed

Yola, Adamawa state - Ahmadu Fintiri, governor of Adamawa, has reiterated his administration’s commitment to strengthening traditional institutions for the development of the state.

Fintiri stated this at the maiden Nnoma-Jhar National Day 2025 celebration at Murum Mbula, Demsa local government area (LGA) on Thursday, April 24.

Legit.ng reports that the historical event attended by Legit.ng, was aimed at building unity and upholding the rich heritage of the forefathers of both the Jhar and Mbula people.

Fintiri, who was represented by Titus Solomon, the state commissioner for rural development, said the occasion was a bold step towards promoting peaceful coexistence among the ethnic groups, not only in the state but the country as a whole.

The Adamawa governor urged them to remain united and contribute their own part to the development of the state and country at large.

Governor Bala Mohammed of Bauchi state, described the Jhar tribe as peace-loving people irrespective of religious beliefs.

The governor, who was represented by the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu, expressed optimism for the promotion of unity and development among his people.

He appreciated Fintiri for being a good host for them to witness such a historic occasion in the state.

Traditional rulers call for unity

Meanwhile, speaking to journalists during the event, the traditional ruler of the Mbula Chiefdom, Murum Bwaltam Bentley Biyapo Mboiman II, stressed that the gathering is all-inclusive.

He said:

"What we witnessed today is a precursor, a pilot scheme meant to lay the foundation for a much broader and inclusive assembly that will encompass our people, both within Nigeria and across the world.

"We cannot continue to dwell as strangers in a land that should bind us in unity when indeed, our numbers and heritage give us a voice strong enough to shape our collective destiny. While time and contact with others may have influenced our languages and cultures, what has remained unchanged is our resilience that same unconquerable spirit that continues to unite us wherever we are found."

Also speaking during the event, the Emir of Dass, Alhaji Usman Bilyaminu Othman II applauded "the very rich display of our culture, talent, and mass prosperity of our tribe". He pledged to continue to promote the unity and strong bond between people in Adamawa state.

At the occasion, Governor Mohammed of Bauchi state was confirmed with a traditional title as the 'Talaban Mbula' (Brightness of Mbula) of the Mbula kingdom.

