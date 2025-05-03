Dr. Edgar Amos Sunday has dismissed claims that Governor Fintiri delayed swearing-in of the Fufore Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Peace Audu, due to her gender or religion, calling them politically motivated

Sunday defended Governor Fintiri’s inclusive governance, citing his record of appointing both Christians and Muslims to key positions, including the selection of a Christian woman as his deputy

Dr. Sunday clarified that Mrs. Peace Audu’s acting chairman role follows Adamawa’s legal framework, stating no legal breach despite delay in formal swearing-in

Yola, Adamawa state – Dr. Edgar Amos Sunday, the Chief of Staff to Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has defended his principal following the allegations of religious and gender bias trailing the death of the Fufore Local Government Council Chairman, Shaibu Babas, on April 23, 2025.

Some commentators have accused the governor of delaying the swearing-in of the Vice-Chairman, Mrs. Peace Samson Audu, a Christian and a woman, due to her religion and gender.

The claims have gained traction on social media, drawing reactions from political and religious observers.

Critics Accused of Political Motives

However, the governor’s Chief of Staff, dismissed the allegations, describing them as politically motivated and intended to incite religious tension.

“Many of the vociferous commentaries are borne out of mischief, blackmail, provocation or attempts to ignite religious strife,” Sunday said in a statement.

He noted that some of the strongest critics are members of the opposition All Progressives Congress (APC), particularly those aligned with Senator Aishatu Binani, who contested the 2023 gubernatorial election against Fintiri.

Fintiri's Record on Inclusivity Defended

Sunday, who previously served as Head of Service before his appointment as Chief of Staff, defended Fintiri’s commitment to religious and gender inclusivity.

“I am a Christian, and His Excellency is a Muslim. Yet, he appointed me his Chief of Staff,” Sunday said. He added that Fintiri approved the selection of a Christian woman, Mrs. Peace Audu, to run alongside a Muslim man for the Fufore chairmanship ticket, citing it as an example of deliberate inclusion.

He also highlighted similar decisions, including Christian-Christian chairmanship tickets in Guyuk and Numan, to support his argument that Fintiri’s choices are not driven by religious preference.

Legal Framework Supports Acting Chairman Role

Citing Section 22 (1) of the Adamawa State Local Government Establishment and Administration Law No. 4 of 2000, Sunday clarified that the law allows the Vice-Chairman to assume the chairman's duties in the event of death, resignation, or removal.

“As it stands now, Mrs. Peace Audu is acting Chairman of Fufore Local Government Council with all the powers, privileges and responsibilities of a Council Chairman. There is no vacuum,” he said.

He emphasized that the law is silent on the timeline for a formal swearing-in, arguing that there is no legal breach in the current transition.

Deputy Governor’s Appointment Cited as Evidence

Sunday also pointed to the Governor’s selection of a Christian woman as his own deputy in the 2023 election as further evidence of Fintiri’s inclusive governance style.

“These are not the actions of a bigot or chauvinist,” he said, accusing critics of exploiting religion for political purposes. “It is tragic that even morally bankrupt characters, traitors and frustrated elements... will try to use religion for their dubious political objectives.”

Fintiri suspends Emir of Daware

Previously, Legit.ng reported that governor Ahmadu Fintiri of Adamawa state has suspended indefinitely the Emir of Daware, Alhaji Hassan Ja’afaru.

The Permanent Secretary of Chieftaincy Affairs, Adama Mamman, said Ja’afaru was investigated and found guilty of corruption, maladministration, breach of security and other offences.

