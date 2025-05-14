Adamawa State Governor Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri has approved 40,000 beneficiaries for the Fintiri Business Wallet Initiative

The initiative aims to support youth entrepreneurship and financial independence through manual application processes

The disbursement is scheduled for June, with strict warnings issued against exploitation or duplication during the process

To boost economic stability and enhance independent livelihood, the Adamawa State Governor, Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri, has approved 40,000 beneficiaries for the Fintiri Business Wallet Initiative for the 1st and 2nd quarters in the state.

This initiative is aimed at boosting the micro businesses of the people in all the local government areas, which in total have 226 wards and villages in the state.

Adamawa has made the application process manual to give people in rural communities access. Photo: FB/Ahmadu Umaru Fintiri

Source: Facebook

The Poverty Aviation and Wealth Creation Agency(PAWECA) is an agency of government that was established in the year 2020.

The initiative is meant to support the young people who have ventured into any form of business to help them grow economically and train them using the 10 technical training centres across the state.

In a conversation with Legit.ng, the Director General of the Poverty Aviation and Wealth Creation Agency (PAWECA) Dr Michael Zira Wadaragwo expressed that,

"The governor has done so much infrastructure development across the state and in the last 5-6 years of his administration. He has trained over 50,000 youths in the technical training centres".

He also added that:

"Last year, the governor empowered small-scale businesses with the sum of #50,000 naira each to help them boost their businesses, and 60,000 individuals benefited from the empowerment, which has led to drastic economic development in the State".

As part of the work towards economic progress, the governor also trained 10000 youths this year to empower them to become financially independent.

Last year, 60,000 benefited from the program. And many are slated to be imbursed this year, too.

Source: Original

Dr. Zira maintained that:

"The Governor is willing to do much more than what he did last year, and that is why he has given another opportunity for people across the state to become beneficiaries of the empowerment, and the total number of 40,000 people is what is needed"

Application process

Dr. Zira added that the process for the application for the Fintiri Business Wallet Initiative will be physical and manual instead of digital.

He said, the reason for the manual process which will include the printing of the hardcopy of the form and distributing it to the people is because, they want everyone who is into micro business to benefit and those in the local communities who do not have smart phones will also benefit from it and to curtail the issue we encountered during the previous empowerment.

The application process will also be done through the use of the local government councillors, chairmen, religious leaders and stakeholders in the society to ensure that middle-class citizens and people at the lowest rung of the society have unfettered access and the chance to apply.

Is there room for reapplication

Dr. Zira expressed that:

"If you have filled the form previously and have received the empowerment, do not fill again because you will not receive anything"

He, however, advised that:

"If you get this form and you have received the previous money, kindly give it to your neighbour or friend who has not been a beneficiary. This will help the state to grow to a better level economically".

Period for application, screening and disbursement process

The D.G maintained that the governor has given a specific duration for the disbursement of the money, which is next month, June.

However, the committee is working towards the commencement of the application process this month to be able to meet the deadline given by the governor.

He also added that:

"If anyone collects any money in exchange of the form given to him in the name of helping anyone, such person should be reported to the security agencies in the state, because, I have informed all security agencies to be vigilant".

Over 50,000 residents apply for 4,000 Adamawa state jobs

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Adamawa State government had launched a major recruitment exercise aimed at reducing the growing rate of unemployment within the state.

A total of 4,000 positions are being offered across multiple departments under the state’s civil service, with applications open to indigenes between the ages of 18 and 50. The recruitment portal officially opened on April 29 and is scheduled to close on May 13, 2025.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng