Senator Adams Oshiomhole confidently states that if an election were held today, President Bola Tinubu would win, praising his leadership in tackling insecurity and stabilising the country

Oshiomhole highlights President Tinubu’s reforms, particularly the elimination of the corrupt exchange rate system, which previously benefitted a select few, ensuring equal benefits for all

Oshiomhole slams Atiku Abubakar over his history of political defections, suggesting he would be the best person to write a book on why politicians switch parties

Senator Adams Oshiomhole has confidently stated that if an election were held today, President Bola Ahmed Tinubu would emerge victorious.

Speaking during an interview on Channels TV’s Politics Today, Oshiomhole defended the president’s leadership, highlighting the bold steps taken to stabilise the country.

Adams Oshiomhole boldly claims that Tinubu would emerge victorious if elections took place today. Photo credit: @officialABAT/@atiku/@Imranmuhdz

Source: Twitter

Tinubu’s leadership praised by Oshiomhole

Oshiomhole pointed to the recent defection of Kebbi senators to the All Progressives Congress (APC) as a sign of growing support for Tinubu’s leadership.

According to him, the president had made significant progress in tackling insecurity, particularly in areas that had previously been plagued by violence.

He remarked,

“If an election were held today, President Tinubu would win very well. Among the senators that rejoined the APC, one of them said that before President Tinubu came to power, people from his senatorial zone could not go to their farms because of insecurity. Today, those same people are able to work on their farms without fear. That’s a huge achievement for Tinubu.”

Tinubu’s reforms on exchange rate and corruption

Oshiomhole also highlighted the president's efforts in reforming the country’s exchange rate system, which had previously benefited only a select few individuals with close ties to the Central Bank, Leadership reported.

He noted,

“President Tinubu could have decided to benefit from the system, but he abolished it. Now, the exchange rate is transparent, and everyone benefits equally.”

He criticised the former system, where individuals connected to the central bank and certain Nigerian bankers exploited the exchange rate for personal gain.

“That free rate, benefiting a few connected individuals, has been eliminated,” he added.

Oshiomhole hits out at Atiku over defection history

While discussing defections in Nigerian politics, Oshiomhole turned his attention to former Vice President Atiku Abubakar, suggesting that Atiku was the most influential Nigerian to initiate party defection.

Oshiomhole reminded the public that Atiku had been the first high-profile politician to leave the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for the defunct Action Congress of Nigeria (ACN), led by Bola Tinubu, Channels Television reported.

Oshiomhole questioned,

“Was Atiku coerced by the ACN, which was then led by Bola Tinubu, a non-state person at the time? Atiku left Obasanjo in the PDP to join our party and run for president.”

He further added that Atiku’s political history was filled with defections, including his return to the PDP to contest against former President Goodluck Jonathan, and later his return to the APC to contest the primaries against General Muhammadu Buhari.

Oshiomhole calls for a book on defection from Atiku

Adams Oshiomhole has tackled Atiku while saying that Tinubu’s chances of winning election today is strong. Photo credit: @atiku

Source: Facebook

According to Oshiomhole, Atiku Abubakar would be the best person to write a book on political defections, given his extensive history of switching parties.

“The best person who can write a book on why people defect is Atiku Abubakar. He’s the one who, as vice president, left his party,” Oshiomhole stated.

He questioned Atiku’s motivations, stating,

“We had to ask, did we coerce him to leave PDP for ACN? And after he lost the election, did we force him back to the PDP, only for him to defect again to the APC?”

Obasanjo, Atiku, Obi, others meet in Abuja

Previously, Legit.ng reported that former President, Olusegun Obasanjo, former Vice President, Atiku Abubakar, Peter Obi, and others have stormed the venue of Sule Lamido’s Book Launch in Abuja.

Former VP Namadi Sambo and former Senate Presidents, Ken Nnamani, and Pius Ayim have also arrived at the NAF Conference Centre in Abuja.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng