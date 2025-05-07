Senator Kawu Samaila of Kano South has officially defected from the NNPP to the APC

Senator Kawu Samaila, who represents Kano South, has officially defected from the New Nigeria Peoples Party (NNPP) to the All Progressives Congress (APC).

The announcement came on Wednesday, May 7, when Senate President Godswill Akpabio read Kawu’s defection letter on the floor of the Senate, marking a significant political shift within the chamber.

After the reading of Kawu’s letter, members of the APC in the Senate moved swiftly to welcome the defecting senator into their fold, Nation reported.

Senators from the ruling party stood in unison, greeting Kawu and leading him to his new seat among the majority members of the Senate.

The show of support from APC senators was evident as they rallied around Kawu, ensuring he was comfortably settled into his new position.

The move signals another shift in the political landscape as Kawu’s defection adds strength to the APC’s numbers in the Senate, Punch reported.

This defection is seen as a notable development ahead of the 2027 general elections, with Kawu’s decision likely to influence the political dynamics in Kano South and beyond.

