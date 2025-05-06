The PDP in Delta state has again been hit by a major blow as six prominent lawmakers led by long-serving representative Nicholas Mutu, resigned from the party and defected to the APC

Interestingly, two Enugu state lawmakers switched from the Labour Party to the PDP due to and hinged their reason on the internal crisis rocking the party

This came days after Delta State Governor Sheriff Oborevwori and former Governor Ifeanyi Okowa dumped the party and moved to the APC

In a significant twist of events, six members of the House of Representatives from Delta state and their two counterparts from Enugu state have announced their defection from their former parties to new political platforms.

8 lawmakers move to APC, PDP

While the six members from Delta state announced their defection from the Peoples Democratic Party to the All Progressives Congress (APC), the two members from Enugu state swapped the Labour Party (LP) for the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

The letters of defection from the members were read on the floor of the House at the resumption of plenary on Tuesday, May 6.

PDP members who defected to the APC

As reported by The Punch, the defecting members from Delta were led by the Leader of the Southern regional caucus of the three House and the longest-serving member, Nicholas Mutu (Bomadi), who has been in the House on the platform of the PDP since 1999.

Other defecting members include;

Nnamdi Ezechi (Ndokwa/Nkwuani), Jonathan Okodiko (Isoko), Thomas Eriyetomi (Warri), Julius Pondi (Burutu), and Victor Nwokolo (Ika North and South).

Labour Party members who defected to PDP

Those who left LP are;

Mark Obetta (Nsukka/Igboeze South of Enugu state and Dennis Agbo (Igbo Eze North/Udenu).

The defectors anchored their reasons for seeking fresh political platforms on the crises rocking their former parties across all levels.

Recall that the Governor of Delta State, Sheriff Oborevwori, and the former Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, left the PDP two weeks ago to join the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Meanwhile, Legit.ng reported that the alignment of several heavyweight PDP members with the APC in Delta state has taken a new twist.

According to a report, the APC’s ongoing registration exercise in parts of Delta state began on a shaky note, as ward leaders declined to register the defectors without formal evidence of resignation from the PDP.

Delta state has been governed by the PDP since 1999—until the Governor Sheriff Oborevwori declared for the APC in April 2025.

