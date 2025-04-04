The UDC calls for President Tinubu to declare a state of emergency in Zamfara due to escalating insecurity, armed groups, and the state government's failure to protect citizens

The United Democratic Coalition (UDC) has called for President Bola Tinubu to immediately declare a state of emergency in Zamfara state, citing escalating insecurity and the breakdown of democratic processes.

The coalition argues that the state is facing a dire situation, with armed groups running rampant and state authorities failing to ensure the safety and security of citizens.

Escalating violence and lawlessness in Zamfara

In a statement issued on Friday, April 4, Abdulrahman Danladi, president of the UDC, condemned the increasing violence in Zamfara, labeling the state as "under siege."

He highlighted the growing power of armed groups that have been terrorizing local communities, leaving citizens defenseless.

Danladi also expressed concern about the silence of elected officials who have been silenced when attempting to address these security issues.

“The security situation in Zamfara has become terrifying. Armed groups are operating freely, and the people are at the mercy of these bandits, while those in power fail to act and have even suppressed lawmakers who dare to speak out," Danladi remarked.

Suspended lawmakers and political intolerance

The UDC also strongly criticized the recent suspension of 10 members of the Zamfara State House of Assembly.

These lawmakers had raised concerns over insecurity and illicit mining activities within their constituencies, only to be punished for their actions.

The coalition views this as an attack on democratic principles, as elected representatives should be free to address the needs and concerns of their constituents.

“What is happening is not just lawlessness; it is executive overreach. These lawmakers were chosen by the people to represent their interests. Instead of being heard, they are being silenced by those in power," Danladi stated.

Danladi drew comparisons to the political turmoil in Rivers state, where a split in the House of Assembly led to a government functioning with only four lawmakers.

This situation led to discussions about federal intervention. He argued that, just as intervention was considered in Rivers, Zamfara’s situation should also warrant attention from the federal government.

Group speaks on the need for immediate federal intervention

“If Rivers, with only four lawmakers, raised the need for emergency rule, how can Zamfara, with 10 suspended lawmakers and spiraling violence, not be a national issue?.

“The same standards should apply. What is happening in Zamfara is a clear threat to democracy," Danladi questioned.

The UDC is calling for a six-month state of emergency in the state to allow security forces to restore order and bring stability back to Zamfara.

The coalition insists that decisive federal action is needed to stem the tide of violence and ensure that the rule of law is upheld.

Restoring democratic order and accountability

In addition to the call for a state of emergency, the UDC has demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers.

They also urged an investigation into what they believe is executive interference in the legislative process.

“This is not a time for political games; it is a time for leadership and action. The people of Zamfara are caught between the violence of bandits and the failure of those in power to protect them," Danladi declared.

Zamfara continues to be one of Nigeria’s most troubled states, facing persistent attacks from armed groups.

Thousands of residents have been displaced, and many have lost their lives in the past year alone. The UDC’s call for a state of emergency underscores the urgent need for both security interventions and political reforms in the state.

Tinubu declares state of emergency in Rivers state

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu has declared a state of emergency in Rivers State, suspending Governor Siminalayi Fubara, his deputy, Mrs. Ngozi Odu, and all elected members of the Rivers State House of Assembly for an initial period of six months.

The dramatic announcement was made on Tuesday, March 18, as tensions between the governor and key political figures, including former Governor and current Minister of the Federal Capital Territory, Nyesom Wike, reached a boiling point.

