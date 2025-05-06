Tensions rise between the Benue State Government and the House of Representatives over the surge in killings

Rep. Philip Agbese blamed Governor Hyacinth Alia for allegedly abandoning the state's anti-open grazing law

Governor Alia, through his media aide, dismissed Agbese’s claims, stating that suspending laws requires due legislative process and reaffirming his commitment to enforcing the anti-grazing law

Legit.ng journalist Esther Odili has over two years of experience covering political parties and movements

As the National Assembly resumes from its long recess on Tuesday, May 6, the House of Representatives and the Benue state government have disagreed on the reasons for the spates of killings in the state in the past few months.

Reps to deliberate on Benue killings, summon state governor. Photo credit: House of Representatives, Federal Republic of Nigeria

Source: Facebook

The Deputy Spokesman of the House, Philip Agbese, has blamed Governor Hyacinth Alia for what it described as abandonment of the state anti-open grazing law for the increase in the killings of innocent citizens in recent times.

The governor fired back and accused Agbese of knowing the next to nothing about how laws are suspended in state legislatures.

The governor who spoke through his technical adviser on communication, media and publicity, Solomon Iorpev said that in a democratic system, there are processes to repeal existing laws.

He said:

"I don’t like to respond to those who do not know their right hand from their left hand because it’s only in a military regime that you hear about suspension of laws without following due process."

Insecurity: Reps summon Benue, Zamfara gov

National Assembly set to take action as Reps clashed with Benue state governor over rising insecurity. Photo credit: Fr. Hyacinth Iormem Alia

Source: Facebook

Recall that the House of Representatives went on recess on March 27 to mark Eid-el-Fitr and Easter, later extending resumption to May 6 due to Workers’ Day celebrations.

While on break, Legit.ng also reported that Christian youth group sounded the alarm over relentless killings in Benue and Plateau states, decrying the rise in mass burials caused by attacks from armed gangs, leading to nationwide outcry and calls for presidential intervention.

However, the House Committee on Public Petitions, summoned Governors of Benue and Zamfara to explain issues relating to governance and security in their states.

In an interview with The Punch, the deputy spokesman of the House of Representatives, Philip Agbese, said the leadership of the House is committed to speaking against all forms of criminality in the country, particularly the killings of defenceless Nigerians and destruction of their property.

On the incessant killings in Benue State over the past few months, Agbese who represents Ado/Ogbadigbo/Okpokwu Federal Constituency of the State, blamed the governor, Rev Fr Hyacinth Alia for his handling of the state anti-grazing law.

He said:

“As we resume tomorrow (Tuesday), we are prepared to tackle squarely the issue of insecurity across the country.”

“Before his (Gov Alia) election, there was an anti open grazing law in place. He completely abandoned that law and was busy claiming that there were no issues in Benue. The governor kept referring to the ECOWAS Protocol which guarantees free movement of people and goods within the West Africa sub region.

“Truth as that may sound, the ECOWAS Protocol does not make room for reckless human transit without documentation, and this is what some of us pointed out to the governor,” he added.

Benue Assembly reviews Reps summons today

The Benue State House of Assembly will today (Tuesday) take a decision on whether or not to honour the invitation of the House of Representative Committee on Public Petitions.

The Assembly will today deliberate on whether to honour the House of Representatives' summons, slated for Thursday, March 8.

They are to appear before the committee to explain why their constitutional functions should not be taken over by the House of Representatives.

Commenting on the summon on Sunday, the Speaker of the Benue State House of Assembly, Dajoh Hyacinth, said that he had yet to receive the invitation.

Read more about insecurity here:

Herdsmen kill 10 worshippers in Benue

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that 10 worshippers were killed by armed herdsmen at Gbagir community in Ukum local government area of Benue state.

The armed herdsmen attacked and killed the Christian worshippers on Good Friday, April 18, 2025.

It was gathered that the herdsmen ambushed worshippers on their way to commemorate the suffering and death of Jesus Christ.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng