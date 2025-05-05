Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has frowned at the reductions in the salaries of judicial staff in the state

The Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch of the Nigerian Bar Association (NBA) has frowned at and rejected the reduction of salaries of some judicial staff in Oyo state, calling on Governor Seyi Makinde to reverse the action to avoid a total shutdown of the judicial space.

In a letter addressed to the governor and signed by the Chairman of the branch, Mr. Ibrahim Lawal, a copy of which was obtained by Legit.ng Correspondent in Ibadan, the association expressed disbelief at the alleged deductions of salaries payable to the Magistrates and other cadres in the Judiciary.

NBA expressed opposition to disturbing information

In the letter, titled "The NBA Ibadan, rejects salary deductions of Magistrates, Presidents of Grade A Customary Court and other judiciary workers in Oyo state", the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch said its leadership and members were taken aback by the said reduction in salaries.

The letter read:

"The attention of the leadership and entire members of the Nigerian Bar Association, Ibadan Branch, has just been drawn to the alleged deductions of salaries payable to Magistrates and Presidents of Grade A Customary Courts in Oyo State.

"Our initial attitude to this disturbing development was that of disbelief and, consequently, dismissal as one of those wicked rumours being peddled by the adversaries of the Oyo State Government against the leadership of Engr. Seyi Makinde.

This noncommittal posture was informed by the accustomed mudslinging against any person occupying a position of authority. There has been a series of damaging fables which placed the person of the Governor at the centre of the vilest attacks.

Lawyers refused to be dragged into partisan politics

For the avoidance of doubt, the Ibadan NBA said much as it didn't want to be dragged into politics, it won't fold its hands while the rights of people, especially in its constituency, are not protected.

"The NBA, Ibadan Branch, has refused to be dragged into partisan politics. Our mandate is very clear and we make bold to assert that the Association shall not shy away from defending the same, when occasion dictates a course of action.

The current news on salary deductions cannot be treated as purely administrative as it touches on the core of the dispensation of justice. Those affected by the deductions are the nearest to ordinary people. Any disruption in the onerous duties assigned to them by law will impact on them negatively."

Increase in allocation to states presumes abundance

The body of legal professionals expressed disbelief that even though the 36 States of the Federation and the FCT are collecting three times what they were receiving in the past, it does not seem to reflect on the expected abundance in their respective states.

"It is an open secret that all the states of the federation, including the Federal Capital Territory, have been receiving almost three times the sum of revenue allocations accruable to them from the Federation Account in the past.

The President made categorical statements regarding this fact. There has been no rebuttal from any of the Governors of the 36 States and the Minister of the FCT. There is, therefore, the presumption that the new fiscal position of these constituent units of the Federation is that of abundance, in terms of liquidity, a situation which does not support any modulation or deductions under whatever guise.

Ibadan NBA disturbed

The NBA, Ibadan Branch, said it was worried and saddened that, as unpleasant as the reduction in remuneration sounds, the government still allegedly went ahead to sanction it.

"The leadership and the entire members of the NBA, Ibadan Branch, are worried and saddened by this unpleasant development affecting the arm of government saddled with onerous responsibilities bordering on the dispensation of justice.

There is no gain in asserting the obvious that our Magistrates and Presidents of Customary Courts perform very sensitive duties. They adjudicate on important matters at the lowest layer of the society.

Therefore, issues of their welfare must be treated with utmost seriousness. The State cannot afford a total shutdown of the judicial space.

NBA demands Government's action

While the NBA presents the categories of the affected judicial officials, it appeals to Governor Seyi Makinde to look into the said reductions and take favourable action towards improving them.

"We demand an explanation from the relevant government agencies on the propriety of these deductions, following the knowledge of a substantial increment in the federal allocations to all the States of the Federation, including Oyo State.

"We call on the Governor of Oyo State to look into the allegation of deductions of the salaries of the following categories of judicial personnel in the State:

Deputy Chief Registrars: N247,831.61 Chief Magistrate 1: N235,680.50 Chief Magistrate 2: N182, 646.88 Senior Magistrate: N133,926.79 Magistrate Grade 1: N122,772.98 Magistrate Grade 2: N106,113.70 Deputy Chief Registrar for the Customary Court of Appeal: N199,712.56 Pioneer President, Customary Court Grade A: N151,000.00 Newly Appointed President, Customary Court Grade A: N94,311.

The NBA is forced to act

The letter also noted that the NBA was not pleased to engage the Governor, especially on the issue of the welfare of the judiciary and its workers.

It said the Governor had been informed of poor conditions under which these officers perform their duties, describing the conditions as disgraceful and embarrassing.

"It has been our unpleasant duty to engage the government on issues of welfare for the judiciary. We had informed the Governor of the deplorable conditions under which these public servants undertake their duties.

We have apprised the Government of the disgraceful and embarrassing practice wherein these officers struggle with commuters, sometimes litigants and defendants standing trial, to join public transport to courts, among other privations which they have had to bear with equanimity.

The NBA, therefore, appealed to Governor Seyi Makinde to rescue the situation before it degenerates into labour action.

"We appeal to the Governor to use his good offices to treat as urgent the issue of deductions before it degenerates into a labour action. The NBA enjoins the Government to halt all deductions and invite those concerned for discussions with a view to resolving all issues connected therewith amicably.

We must avoid actions which may precipitate the shutting down of not only our courtrooms but the entire judicial system. The dire consequences that this may engender can better be imagined than experienced", Lawal said

