The FG has announced the AfCFTA Startup Acceleration and Partnership Programme 2026 for African startups and entrepreneurs

The initiative will support about 30 startups in different sectors with mentorship, training, and investment opportunities

Applications are open to eligible African startups with scalable business models, and the deadline is May 31, 2026

Legit.ng journalist Victor Enengedi has over a decade's experience covering energy, MSMEs, technology, banking and the economy.

The Federal Ministry of Foreign Affairs has unveiled the AfCFTA Startup Acceleration and Partnership Programme 2026, a new initiative designed to support African entrepreneurs, innovators, and startup businesses.

A statement released by the Ministry’s spokesperson, Kimiebi Imomotimi Ebienfa, encouraged eligible Nigerian startups to apply for the programme.

Nigeria's Minister of Foreign Affairs, Bianca Ojukwu, urged Nigerian entrepreneurs with innovative and scalable ideas to take advantage of the opportunity. Photo credit: MFA, Tech Pro

Source: UGC

The initiative is being organised by the African Continental Free Trade Area Secretariat in collaboration with the Government of the Republic of Korea and the Korea-Africa Foundation.

According to the Ministry, the programme is aimed at boosting trade, innovation, economic cooperation, and private-sector collaboration between African nations and South Korea under the AfCFTA framework.

About 30 startups from across Africa will be selected to participate, particularly those operating in priority sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, manufacturing, logistics, agri-tech, and digital platforms.

Selected participants will receive business development support, mentorship, training opportunities, access to investors, and exposure to the Korean market. The programme will also help startups build partnerships and expand into global markets.

The Ministry urged Nigerian entrepreneurs with innovative and scalable ideas to take advantage of the opportunity, noting that it aligns with Nigeria’s broader goals of promoting youth entrepreneurship, innovation, continental trade integration, and international partnerships.

Programme objectives:

The initiative seeks to:

Improve the growth and competitiveness of African startups

Support expansion into Korean and international markets

Encourage cross-border partnerships and investment opportunities

Drive innovation and commercialisation in key AfCFTA sectors

Eligibility requirements:

The programme is open to African startups that:

Have innovative and scalable business models

Are prepared for international expansion

Have an interest in entering the Korean and global markets

Operate in sectors such as fintech, e-commerce, logistics, agri-tech, manufacturing, and digital services

Applications for the programme will close on May 31, 2026.

How to apply:

Interested applicants are advised to visit the official AfCFTA website for full details on eligibility, guidelines, and application procedures.

Applicants will be required to submit a completed application form, business plan and supporting documents (as outlined in the application guidelines).

For further enquiries, applicants may contact: SME.Support@au-afcfta.org

President Bola Tinubu and Mr. Won Hee-Ryong, the Special Envoy of the President of South Korea

Source: UGC

Google selects 15 African startups for accelerator

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that Google announced the selection of 15 startups from across Africa for the 10th cohort of its Google for Startups Accelerator Africa, with four Nigerian firms included in the final list.

The company said the cohort was chosen from nearly 2,600 applications, reflecting an acceptance rate of less than 1 per cent.

The selected Nigerian startups — Bani, MasteryHive AI, Regxta, and Termii — focus on using artificial intelligence to address gaps in financial services and communications.

Source: Legit.ng