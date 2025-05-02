Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago denies rumours of a rift with Deputy Yakubu Garba, calling their relationship “perfect” and “harmonious"

Minna, Nigeria – Amid swirling rumours of a rift between him and his Deputy, Comrade Yakubu Garba, Niger state Governor Mohammed Umaru Bago has categorically rejected claims of a feud, describing their relationship as “perfect” and “harmonious.”

The Governor’s statement came during a press conference after the Workers’ Day celebration in Minna, where he took the opportunity to address the allegations that have recently made headlines, Nigerian Tribune reported.

Governor Bago firmly denied reports suggesting any tension between him and his Deputy, stressing that their working relationship remains strong and united.

“We are a team, they can’t break us, our focus is on the goal, and we will achieve it,” he stated confidently, his words reflecting the bond of trust and collaboration that exists between the two leaders.

The Governor expressed that his administration's success is rooted in the unity between him and Garba, and they are both driven by a shared vision for Niger state.

Gov Bago appeals for continued support

In addition to dismissing the feud rumours, Governor Bago appealed to the people of Niger to continue supporting his administration’s efforts towards building a better future for the state, Daily Trust reported.

“We are focused on the goal, which is to deliver a new Niger,” Bago reiterated, assuring the public that despite challenges and distractions, his team remains united in their commitment to the people.

He expressed his confidence that together with the support of the citizens, they will continue to work towards positive change and development for the state.

Governor Bago’s remarks reflect his unwavering optimism and determination to push forward with his developmental agenda for Niger state.

He has repeatedly emphasised his vision of a transformed Niger, one that thrives on unity, progress, and shared prosperity.

As he closes this chapter of speculation, it is clear that the Governor and his Deputy are set to continue working together, with an eye firmly on the future of Niger state.

Niger deputy gov debunk resigning office

Previously, Legit.ng reported that contrary to widespread speculation on social media, the Deputy Governor of Niger State, Comrade Yakubu Garba, has not resigned from his position.

This clarification was given on Sunday by his Chief Press Secretary, Ummikhultume Abdullahi, in response to the growing rumours.

Speaking exclusively to our correspondent via telephone, Abdullahi described the reports as entirely false and baseless, reaffirming that the Deputy Governor remains actively in office.

