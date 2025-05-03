Former NNPC Limited Boss Mele Kyari has denied the report of being detained in the custody of the EFCC

Kyari, in a statement on Saturday, May 3, described the report as a calculated disinformation and urged the public to disregard it

The former EFCC boss explained that he has been resting and expressed his readiness to answer genuine questions on accountability during his time in office

FCT, Abuja - Former Group Chief Executive Officer of the Nigerian National Petroleum Company Limited (NNPC), Mele Kyari, has dismissed reports that he is currently in the custody of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), describing them as “mischievous” and “calculated disinformation.”

Kyari, in a statement issued following a wave of concern sparked by the reports, and which was shared on his official X (formerly Twitter) account, said the claims were deliberately designed to achieve an unknown agenda and urged the public to treat them with scepticism.

He insisted that he has not been detained and is currently taking a well-earned rest following the recent dissolution of the NNPCL management and board. His statement reads in part:

“Over the past few days, and particularly in the past two hours, I have been inundated with calls from family and friends over claims by an online newspaper that I was in EFCC custody. This is clear mischief and a calculated attempt by the newspaper and its sponsors to achieve a desired outcome, which only they know.”

How long Mele Kyari served in NNPC

Kyari, who served the national oil company for 34 years, 17 of which were in management roles, including five years and nine months as chief executive, said he rarely had time for even a two-week leave during his tenure. He expressed gratitude for the opportunity to serve under former President Muhammadu Buhari and President Bola Tinubu.

Reflecting on his time in office, Kyari emphasised that he executed his duties with integrity and the fear of accountability, both before human institutions and a higher power. He said he remains ready to respond to all legitimate questions regarding his stewardship. The statement further reads:

“I am willing and happy to account for my stewardship in this world. However, it is important to state that the resort to disinformation does not serve anyone’s purpose, whether the NNPCL or the country in general, as it has the potential to send the wrong signals to investors and the international community.”

President Tinubu removed Kyari from office on April 2, as well as all the board members of the national oil company. The president subsequently announced the appointment of Bayo Ojulari and new board members for the NNPC.

See Kyari's statement here:

