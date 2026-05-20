Amid the online affair scandal rocking Frank Edoho's failed second marriage, a man has made a decision against women publicly offering support to singer Chike

According to the man, he has screenshotted the comments of more than 30 women who have expressed their support for Chike, who is accused of having an affair with Sandra Edoho, the estranged second wife of Frank

The man shared his plan with the public, revealing that he has already taken a stance against three of the women, whose comments he screenshotted

Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, a Nigerian man, has made public his plan against over 30 women who have publicly supported singer Chike, accused of having an affair with Sandra Edoho, the estranged second wife of veteran TV host Frank Edoho.

Kingsley revealed on Facebook that he has screenshotted the women's comments and would no longer communicate with three of them.

A man vows to deal with women who publicly supported singer Chike. Photo Credit: Chike, Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, Instagram/@vivabella_designs

Source: Facebook

Chike: Man shares his plan

In his Facebook post on May 17, Kingsley shared his plan, explaining that he would wait for the wedding dates of those women who supported Chike and forward screenshots of their comments to their intended husbands.

Kingsley vowed to carry out his plan with no regret. He wrote:

"I have screenshotted over 30 women's comments on this Chike and Sandra issue.. 3 of them I will no longer speak to.. The others I will simply wait for their marriage date and send the screenshots to their intending husband's...

"No Cap!

"I will do it without regrets...."

A man reveals his plan against the women supporting singer Chike, accused of having an affair with Frank Edoho's estranged wife. Photo Credit: Vure Kingsley Ovonix Snr, Chike

Source: Facebook

See his Facebook post below:

Chike: Reactions trail man's Facebook post

Legit.ng has compiled some reactions to the man's post below:

Tonye Arofah said:

"Omo I saw 2 of my friends wives celebrating and clapping for Chike and de kind of comments dey made I just pity for my friends bcos dey are both finished…

"I don unfriend both women on Facebook too bcos I try to control de rubbish I see online…"

Lawrence Ebiye Thomas I said:

"Based on the comments I dey read, some married women especially for this our Yenagoa no suppose dey husband house for real. Some of una lives suppose end for Ago Palace, Allen Avenue and Sanusi Fafunwa for Victoria Island, tueh."

Timinipre Ebidei said:

"U suppose don send d married women own give there husbands first na, why wetin for d intending ones.let d marriage scattering starts now,abi U no see as married women nai happy pass for dis whole issue?"

Hanna Afenfia said:

"You go need buy hard drive sha...

"So you don't have space issues and nothing happens to the evidences."

Taribio Walson-oweifawari said:

"Rest abeg. Morality should run both ways. Be faithful if you want a faithful spouse. Finally my advice to women is if it has reached the level of cheating back, just divorce him."

Blessing Edeh said:

"Hahahahaha.

"How about those of us who have spent 30 years in marriage and still support Sandra?"

In a related story, Legit.ng reported that a man had shared a worrying observation he made about singer Chike's face.

US citizen speaks about singer Chike

Meanwhile, Legit.ng previously reported that a US citizen had shared how singer Chike's music career could be ruined by the alleged affair with Frank Edoho's estranged wife.

According to Innocent, Chike might lose wedding performance gigs over the trending allegations of an affair, as men might have reservations about booking him.

Innocent added that this controversy is not good for Chike's career.

Source: Legit.ng