Thursday, May 5 marks the twelfth anniversary of the demise of late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua

His former vice and former President of Nigeria, Goodluck Ebele Jonathan in an emotional post eulogizes his former boss

He described Yar'Adua as one who sues for peace, fairness, and equity a trait he said his former boss was a master in it

Twelve years after the demise of Late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua, former President Goodluck Jonathan remembers him.

Jonathan paid tribute to his former boss in an epic five-paragraph tribute published via his official Facebook handle.

British Prime Minister Gordon Brown (L) meets President Umaru Musa Yar'Adua of Nigeria on the steps of 10 Downing Street in London, on July 16, 2008. Photo Credit: (Leon Neal)

Source: Getty Images

The Late President Yar'Adua after a long battle with illness passed away on May 5, 2010 as a serving president while Goodluck Jonathan was his vice.

His demise saw the ascension of Goodluck Jonathan as president following a statutory mandate from the constitution that allows him to take over the affairs of the presidency in other to complete his tenure.

Jonathan in his tribute described Yar'Adua as his boss and a selfless leader.

See Jonathan's post

He described him as one whose integrity is based on truth, fairness, and equity with true democratic virtues.

Jonathan said:

“He was a soldier of truth, committed to justice, equity, and other democratic virtues. He was a servant leader and a good man; the type that is hard to find.”

He also acknowledged his exemplary patriotic traits one of which he said singles him out from the rest and places him into the line ups of legends.

Jonathan said Yar'Adua type was rare as he described him as a good man and a man who embraces peace.

He said:

“President Yar’Adua, we remember you today and will continue to remember the good works that you did in our nation. Yours is a story of patriotism, a life well-lived in service to the people and humanity.”

Nigerians pay tributes to Yar'Adua 12 years on

Meanwhile, some Nigerians took to the comment section of the former president to also pay their tributes to late President Umar Musa Yar'Adua.

A user with the name Eunice Oyin Toyin said:

"Rest in peace President Yar'Adua, I hope God gives Nigeria a man like you, who will live longer and grant him the strength to stand his ground like you did."

Ntiene-abasi Etudor said:

"He was a leader not a ruler. Many are killed today because you're no more to shelter us. Continue to rest in perfect peace, Sir. We shall forever miss you."

Engr Prince Domtec said:

"We miss you greatly Late President Yaradua, you are a true definition of humility and respect for human right. Keep resting."

Mojima Etokudo said:

"Indeed, we lost a great leader who was selfless but his Memories will remain evergreen."

