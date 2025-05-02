U.S.-based activist Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, has submitted alleged phone records with Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan for forensic analysis

Duru, in a live Facebook session, accused Natasha of offering her N200 million to implicate Senate President Godswill Akpabio in an organ harvesting and murder scandal

She called on international security agencies and the Nigerian Police to investigate Natasha’s alleged claims regarding the murder of a young girl named Umoren and noted the senator is bent on destroying men

A United States-based activist, Dr. Sandra Duru, also known as Professor Mgbeke, has submitted evidence of phone conversations between her and suspended Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, to relevant authorities in the US and other parts of the world for forensic analysis.

The activist, made this known during a Facebook live session on Thursday night, May 1, 2025.

In her one hour, eight minutes live broadcast, she showed some of the evidences and noted that the conversations revealed the lies behind the sexual harassment allegation levelled against Senate President Godswill Akpabio by Senator Natasha.

As reported by Leadership on Friday, May 2, she exposed call logs and conversations to debunk Natasha’s claim that she had never spoken to her before.

Organ harvesting plot: Activist shares details against Natasha

Popularly called Prof. Mgbeke, Dr. Duru, added that Natasha offered her N200 million to accuse the Senate President of organ harvesting and linked him with the death of a young girl who died a few years ago when she wasn’t getting anywhere with her sexual harassment allegation.

The activist and journalist, claimed that Natasha was out to destroy men.

She stated this while displaying call logs and messages sent to her Whatsapp by Natasha.

“One, there is no sexual harassment of any kind, two, there is no evidence of organ harvesting. I told Natasha, you are a pathological liar, you have disgraced us Nigerians. She said Nigerians were G and H – ‘Gullible and Hungry’ and you want to add to their problems?

“I cannot watch her destroy our men, I cannot watch her destroy our sons, I cannot watch her destroy our girls who are following her blindly. She called Dr Oby Ezekwesili a useful idiot,” Duru revealed.

