The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convened a crucial meeting to review the recall process of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan

While an initial court injunction halted INEC from accepting recall petitions, a Federal High Court in Lokoja later ruled the process constitutional

Akpoti-Uduaghan dismissed reports that she apologized to the Senate, calling them "false and misleading

The Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) convened a crucial meeting yesterday to deliberate on the ongoing recall process involving Kogi Central Senator, Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan.

The senator, currently serving a six-month suspension from the Senate, has been at the center of controversy following allegations of sexual harassment against Senate President Godswill Akpabio.

INEC has acted on a recall petition seeking the removal of Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan, marking a crucial moment in the ongoing controversy. Photo credit: @NatatshaAkpoti/@Senator_Akapabio/@inecnigeria

Source: Original

Despite reports suggesting she had apologized to the Senate leadership, Akpoti-Uduaghan denied these claims, reaffirming her position.

Meanwhile, residents of Kogi Central gathered at INEC headquarters in Abuja, demanding her immediate removal through a recall process.

Legal developments surrounding the recall effort

The recall process has encountered legal challenges. Last Thursday, a court issued an interim injunction preventing INEC from accepting any petition containing signatures from Kogi Central constituents.

However, a Federal High Court in Lokoja reversed the decision the following day, declaring the recall process constitutionally valid, This Day reported.

The court emphasized the electorate’s right to initiate the process and called for a peaceful and orderly exercise of this right.

INEC’s Acting Director of Publicity, Esther Chibuikem, confirmed that the commission was actively reviewing the situation.

“The Commission is meeting on the Kogi recall process now,” she stated.

Constituents demand Natasha's removal

A group of Kogi Central constituents formally submitted a petition dated March 21 to INEC, citing a loss of confidence in Akpoti-Uduaghan’s representation.

“We, the undersigned, as registered voters of Kogi Central Senatorial District, invoke our constitutional rights to demand the recall of Senator Natasha Akpoti-Uduaghan,” the petition read.

Natasha accused of misconduct, abuse of office, others

The petitioners accused her of misconduct, abuse of office, and failure to adhere to due process, arguing that her actions had tarnished the image of the Senate.

They asserted that their petition had garnered signatures from over half of the registered voters in Kogi Central, meeting the legal threshold for recall, Vanguard reported.

Omole Charity, who led the group, emphasized their right to withdraw support from their elected representative.

“We voted her in, and now we have decided to recall her,” she stated.

Natsha rejects apology reports

INEC Finally Takes Crucial Action As Move To Recall Process of Natasha Deepens

Source: Facebook

Amid claims that she had apologized to the Senate, Akpoti-Uduaghan issued a statement refuting the reports as “false and misleading.”

“The circulating reports suggesting I have apologized to the Senate and retracted my statements are entirely untrue.

“I remain steadfast in my stance and have not issued any apology regarding this matter," she asserted.

She accused certain individuals of spreading falsehoods to manipulate public perception and maintained her commitment to justice and accountability.

“I will not be intimidated into silence. The orchestrated attempts to distort my position will not succeed. My allegations against Senate President Godswill Akpabio were made in pursuit of justice, and I will continue to seek accountability, no matter the obstacles,” she declared.

Akpoti-Uduaghan described her suspension as political victimization but vowed to continue advocating for the rights of women and the interests of her constituents.

“My fight is for justice and transparency. I urge the public to disregard false reports suggesting that I apologized. I stand by my truth and will not waver in the face of adversity,” she concluded.

As INEC deliberates on the recall process, all eyes remain on the unfolding political and legal drama surrounding Akpoti-Uduaghan’s tenure.

Natasha vs Akpabio: Southern group demands probe

Meanwhile, Legit.ng earlier reported that the Southern Nigeria Leaders of Thought lambasted Senator Akpoti-Uduagha over sexual allegations against Senate President, Godswill Akpabio.

The group accused the Kogi central senator and husband, Alema Emmanuel Uduaghan of influencing NDDC projects in Okene.

The group also called on EFCC to investigate how projects meant for Niger Delta states allegedly found their way to Kogi state in north-central.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng