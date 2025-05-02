Hakeem Baba-Ahmed resigns from Tinubu’s government, citing a lack of commitment and zeal to fix Nigeria’s problems

The former Special Adviser shared his disappointment, stating that the country is worsening instead of improving under Tinubu’s leadership

Despite not regretting his time in office, Baba-Ahmed firmly stated that he would never return to the administration

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, the Former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu, has opened up about his decision to resign from his role, citing a lack of commitment and zeal within the administration.

Speaking on his departure, Baba-Ahmed told Channels TV, “I don’t regret joining Tinubu’s government, but I won’t return if I had the opportunity to join again.”

Former Special Adviser shares his disappointment, stating the country continues to deteriorate instead of improving. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Twitter

He explained that his decision stemmed from a disillusionment with the administration's approach to addressing Nigeria’s challenges.

Tinubu’s government fails to meet expectations, says Baba-Ahmed

Baba-Ahmed revealed that he initially accepted the role, believing that President Tinubu had the drive and determination to fix the issues inherited from the previous administration.

“Nigerians elected Tinubu in 2023 with the hope that he would fix the mess left by Buhari,” he remarked. However, he expressed disappointment, saying he “didn’t see that fire, that commitment, that zeal to fix the country.”

Instead of witnessing effective governance, Baba-Ahmed claimed that Nigeria’s condition continued to deteriorate, reinforcing his decision to step away from the role.

No plans to return, says former presidential adviser

Despite serving in Tinubu’s government, Baba-Ahmed firmly stated that he would not return if given the opportunity, emphasising that his resignation was driven by deep concerns over the administration’s direction.

His comments have sparked debate and scrutiny over the effectiveness of Tinubu’s leadership, as Nigerians continue to demand urgent solutions to pressing national challenges.

Despite not regretting his time in office, Baba-Ahmed declares he would never return to the administration. Photo credit: officialABAT/X

Source: Facebook

About Baba-Ahmed

Hakeem Baba-Ahmed is a Nigerian public affairs analyst and political strategist who served as the Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Tinubu.

Known for his candid views on governance, Baba-Ahmed accepted the advisory role with hopes of contributing to national progress.

However, he later resigned, citing a lack of commitment within the administration and expressing disappointment over Nigeria’s worsening conditions.

“Why I won’t return to Tinubu govt,” former SA speaks

Legit.ng earlier reported that a former Special Adviser on Political Matters to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu, Hakeem Baba-Ahmed, on Thursday, May 1, said he does not regret serving in the administration but would reject any opportunity to return.

He said this during a live broadcast on Channels TV’s Politics Today on Thursday. Legit.ng reported that Tinubu appointed Baba-Ahmed as a special adviser on political matters to the office of Vice President Kashim Shettima in September 2023.

In a significant twist of events, Baba-Ahmed, who served under Vice President Kashim Shettima, resigned from his position in April 2025. Explaining the reasons behind his resignation, on Thursday, Baba-Ahmed stated that the Tinubu administration lacked the drive and commitment to address Nigeria’s pressing challenges.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng