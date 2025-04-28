Osun State Executive Council members have vowed not to abandon the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and Governor Ademola Adeleke

The commissioners and special advisers on Monday, denied rumours of planned defections to the All Progressives Congress (APC)

Osun Executive Council vowed to work toward Governor Adeleke’s re-election in the 2026 gubernatorial race

Osun state, Osogbo - On Monday, April 28, members of the Osun State Executive Council reiterated their loyalty to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) and its leader, Governor Ademola Adeleke.

Osun executive council, governor dismisses defection rumours

In a dramatic twist of events, the cabinet members, comprising commissioners and special advisers, also dismissed rumours that Governor Adeleke would leave the PDP for the All Progressives Congress (APC).

Addressing newsmen on Monday, Commissioner for Local Government and Chieftaincy Affairs, Mr Dosu Babatunde, said none of the cabinet members is considering leaving the party, Vanguard reported.

The cabinet members described the defection rumours as "political fallacy" and blamed disgruntled opposition members for spreading misinformation.

2026 poll: Osun cabinet members reaffirm loyalty to Adeleke

The Osun State Executive Council emphasised that they remain committed to protecting and strengthening the PDP, a party they fought hard to build.

“Your Excellency, Mr Governor, we are using this opportunity to further affirm and reaffirm our love and unshakeable solidarity with you and your administration in Osun State.

“We read and heard with great consternation the many insinuations being mischievously bandied about in certain political quarters, particularly the opposition parties, about the looming mass defection of the Executive Council members from the ruling PDP to another political party.

“This is not only a political fallacy taken to the extreme but also a careless and unguarded insinuation by the usual disgruntled members of the opposition party in the state.

“To this end, we are using this opportunity to state and reaffirm, again and again, that no amount of political gerrymandering hatched by the opposition party members in the state will make us be a party to destroying a house (PDP) which we fought tooth and nail to build.

“Come 2026, the entire people of Osun State will reenact the feat of getting Your Excellency, Senator Ademola Adeleke, returned as Governor of our dear state,” he added.

High-profile defections hit PDP

Meanwhile, in recent weeks, high-profile defections of politicians hit the PDP.

Legit.ng reported that Sheriff Oborevwori, the governor of Delta state, dumped the leading opposition party, PDP, and defected to the ruling APC.

The governor joined the APC alongside his predecessor and PDP vice presidential candidate in the 2023 election, Ifeanyi Okowa.

Defections: PDP calls emergency meeting

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the National Working Committee of the PDP has scheduled an emergency meeting to address the wave of defections weakening the party.

In recent days, the PDP has been hit by key defections, which include Governor Sheriff Oborevwori of Delta, former governor Ifeanyi Okowa, and the entire PDP structure in the state switching to the APC.

Interestingly, acting national chairman Umar Damagum is faced with mounting criticism as the internal crisis continues to destabilise the PDP ahead of the 2027 elections.

