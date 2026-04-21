An alleged fugitive businessman has been arrested in Benin Republic after months of tracking by Interpol and was handed over to Nigerian police authorities

The suspect had been linked to multiple killings and violent crimes in Lagos, including the deaths of two individuals in separate attacks

Police have reopened investigations into the case, citing new evidence and confessions from alleged accomplices connected to the incidents

A fugitive businessman wanted over multiple violent crimes in Lagos has been arrested in the Benin Republic and returned to Nigeria for prosecution.

The suspect, Hammed Tajudeen Akanbi, had been on the run since he was declared wanted by police authorities earlier this year.

INTERPOL arrests a fugitive Nigerian businessman in Benin Republic Photo: LagosPolice

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His arrest followed months of coordinated tracking by the International Criminal Police Organisation, which located him in a hotel in Cotonou.

He was apprehended on April 15 and later handed over to Nigerian authorities at the Zone 2 Police Command in Onikan, Lagos state.

Interpol arrests fugitive Nigerian businessman abroad

Assistant Inspector General of Police in charge of Zone 2, Olohundare Moshood Jimoh, confirmed the development during a press briefing.

He said the suspect had moved across several countries in a bid to evade arrest before he was finally captured.

Jimoh explained that the case involved serious allegations, including murder, attempted murder, and destruction of property.

“This case involves multiple murders, attempted murders, and destruction of lives and property spanning several years,” he said.

Police investigations were reopened on the directive of the Inspector General of Police after fresh concerns were raised over unresolved killings in parts of Lagos. Authorities said new findings linked the suspect more directly to the incidents.

It was said the investigation was reopened on the directive of the new IGP, Disu. Photo: RiversPoliceCommand

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Police link suspect to multiple killings

According to the police, Akanbi is accused of orchestrating attacks that led to the deaths of Prince Ademola Akinloye and Sheriff Ishola Salami in separate incidents within the Eti-Osa area. The attacks were described as coordinated.

Investigators also alleged that some accomplices arrested earlier had confessed to carrying out the killings on his instructions. The suspect was said to have financed the operations.

“The Nigeria Police Force remains committed to ensuring that no individual, regardless of status, escapes justice. We will follow due process and ensure that all those involved are prosecuted,” Jimoh stated.

International cooperation aids arrest

The Commissioner of Police for Interpol, Fidelis Ogarabe, said intelligence sharing played a key role in the arrest.

He noted that Nigerian operatives worked closely with counterparts in Benin Republic to locate and detain the suspect.

“Our counterparts in Benin Republic cooperated fully. After due processes, the suspect was handed over to our team and brought back to Nigeria,” he said.

Authorities added that items recovered from the suspect would support ongoing investigations.

Police have urged victims and members of the public with relevant information to come forward as efforts continue to conclude the case.

Lagos police arrest seven suspects over murder

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that operatives of the Nigeria Police Force Zone 2 Command in Onikan, Lagos, have apprehended seven suspects linked to multiple murders, armed robbery, cultism, and unlawful possession of firearms.

The arrests follow a targeted operation launched after credible intelligence identified the suspects’ activities.

Source: Legit.ng