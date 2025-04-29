Nigerian Governor Under Fire, Accused of Suspending Constitution, Details Emerge
- The Northern Democratic Watch has accused Governor Dauda Lawal of unlawfully suspending ten lawmakers in Zamfara, creating a constitutional crisis
- The group alleges that the emergence of two parallel legislative factions has thrown the state into legislative chaos and democratic instability
- NDW is demanding an emergency rule, reinstatement of the suspended members, and nullification of the 2025 budget passed under disputed circumstances
The Northern Democratic Watch (NDW) has raised serious concerns over what it describes as a complete breakdown of constitutional governance in Zamfara State under Governor Dauda Lawal.
The group has called for a declaration of a state of emergency in the state, citing what it termed an “atmosphere of impunity” and the illegal suspension of lawmakers from the State House of Assembly.
Group condemns Zamfara's gov's actions
Addressing journalists in Abuja, NDW President, Ambassador Mahmud Abubakar, condemned the suspension of ten elected members of the Zamfara House of Assembly.
He alleged that the lawmakers were removed without adherence to due legislative procedure or the provision of a fair hearing. According to Abubakar, this action has deprived thousands of citizens of their right to proper representation.
The group claims that the political situation in the state has deteriorated into a constitutional crisis, with two rival factions of the House of Assembly now operating simultaneously.
This development, they say, has led to conflicting legislative decisions and plunged the state into confusion and disorder.
Abubakar said:
“In flagrant violation of the Constitution and the principles of natural justice, ten duly elected members of the Zamfara House of Assembly were suspended indefinitely. No credible legislative procedure was followed, no fair hearing was granted, and no constitutional safeguards were respected.”
2025 budget passage process criticised
He further decried the reported passage of the 2025 budget under such chaotic conditions, describing it as illegitimate and lacking any democratic credibility.
“The existence of two parallel Houses of Assembly in Zamfara State is not just a local embarrassment; it is a direct assault on Nigeria’s democracy,” he stated.
The NDW has demanded the immediate reinstatement of the suspended lawmakers and the nullification of the budget passed amid the ongoing legislative standoff.
They also urged the National Assembly to initiate an independent investigation into the events leading to the current crisis.
In its most far-reaching demand, the group appealed to President Bola Ahmed Tinubu to invoke constitutional powers and declare a state of emergency in Zamfara.
The NDW believes such a measure is necessary to restore order and constitutional governance in the state.
“This is no longer a partisan issue,” Abubakar warned.
“It is a national concern. The world is watching. Nigerians are watching. History is watching. The National Assembly must act with courage, patriotism, and urgency.”
The situation in Zamfara continues to attract national attention as citizens and observers await a formal response from both the National Assembly and the presidency.
Nigerian governor gets ultimatum
Earlier, Legit.ng reported that a civil society group, the Save Zamfara Coalition (SZC), had issued a bold ultimatum to Governor Dauda Lawal, demanding that he recognise the new leadership of the Zamfara State House of Assembly or face strong political and legal backlash.
This development follows a recent shake-up within the assembly, where ten previously suspended lawmakers reconvened in Gusau and elected Hon. Bashir Aliyu Gummi as the new Speaker
