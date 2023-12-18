Simon Lalong has officially left President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet to occupy his seat in the Senate

The former Plateau governor set in his resignation last week, and President Tinubu has accepted it

This development comes after the appellate court declared Lalong the winner of the senatorial seat for Plateau South

FCT, Abuja - The Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong, has officially resigned, signalling a departure from his association with President Bola Ahmed Tinubu's cabinet.

Lalong, the former governor of Plateau State, has chosen to take the Plateau South Senatorial seat that he successfully secured in the recent elections.

Senate President Godswill Akpabio is expected to administer his oath of office later this week.

Despite initially being declared the loser by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) in the February Presidential poll, Lalong contested the results and eventually secured a victory through the Court of Appeal.

As the former Director-General of the Tinubu Campaign Organisation, Lalong submitted his resignation following the Federal Executive Council (FEC) meeting on Wednesday as he prepared to assume his new role in the National Assembly.

Lalong's resignation was confirmed via a post on X by a member of the APC, Imran Muhammad, who wrote:

“President Tinubu has accepted Minister of Labour and Employment, Simon Lalong’s resignation from the cabinet. His valedictory will hold at the next FEC meeting.”

INEC issued certificate of return to Lalong

Last month, Governor Lalong was awarded his Certificate of Return following a Court of Appeal directive to the electoral commission.

This came after the nullification of Air Vice Marshall Napoleon Bali's election from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), resulting in Lalong assuming the vacated seat.

During his visit to the INEC Headquarters, Lalong was accompanied by his family, including his wife Regina and children, as well as prominent figures such as former Deputy Speaker Idris Wase, federal constituency representative John Dafaan, APC Deputy National Secretary Festus Fuanter, Plateau House of Assembly Minority leader Joe Bukar, and other members of the Plateau Assembly.

9 APC stalwarts jostle for Lalong's ministerial seat

Meanwhile, the battle for who will replace Simon Lalong as Minister of Labour and Employment has intensified among Plateau's All Progressives Congress chieftains.

Reports have confirmed that nine APC stalwarts in the state are in pole position for the coveted ministerial seat.

However, Lalong has yet to decide whether to resign his seat as a minister and go to the Senate or remain in President Bola Tinubu's cabinet.

