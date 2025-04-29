Anambra South senatorial district has no representative at the Senate since after the demise of Senator Ifeanyi Ubah in July, 2024

People of the zone have assumed that there are ulterior motives behind none conduct of the by-election

Stakeholders and aspirants to that position have intensified calls for INEC to do the needful, since the Senate have officially declared Ifeanyi Ubah's seat vacant

As the conduct of the by-election in Anambra South senatorial district for late Ifeanyi Ubah's replacement is not forthcoming, stakeholders and aspirants to the position have intensified calls for the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to do the needful and hold the election, since the Senate have officially declared Ifeanyi Ubah's seat vacant.

The senatorial aspirant under the platform of Young Progressive Party (YPP), Hon. (Prince) Samben Nwosu, said that people of Anambra South senatorial district are already claiming that their "mouths are being removed from their mother's bre*st."

Constituents demand for fastened election

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng correspondent on Monday, April 28, Prince Nwosu, a former Federal Commissioner, said:

"There is an agitation by people of Anambra South that they're being shortchanged. Today, if Nigerians are voting at the Senate, there is no vote for Anambra South. If Nigerians are making their contributions at the Senate, Anambra South is not there.

"The Senate have done their own bit by declaring the seat vacant, and transmitting same to INEC, directing them to provide Ubah's replacement. Recently, I spoke with our representative at the House of Reps, who is a member of House of Reps Committee on Election Matters. He told me that INEC budget for that election has been approved."

The former commissioner said that INEC still has time within the 90 days deadline provided by the electoral law to conduct the election.

He, however, insisted that the electoral body should release election guidelines to enable aspirants plan their timetables and budgets.

Prominent Anambra politician questions INEC

Also, a prominent voice in Anambra politics, and a former governorship candidate of the Africa Liberation Party (ALP), Chief Imoyeto Ikeotuonye, has questioned why the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) has yet to release guidelines for the conduct of the Anambra South senatorial district by-election.

Speaking with journalists in Nnewi, Anambra State, recently, Ikeotuonye expressed concern over the prolonged absence of a serving senator for the zone, noting that it has had several significant negative consequences.

He emphasized that the lack of representation in the Senate has adversely affected the constituents, given the importance of the position in shaping federal policy, attracting developmental projects, and articulating local concerns at the national level.

“Without a serving senator, the zone is not actively represented in legislative debates and decisions that directly affect the people, such as budgeting, infrastructure, education, and security, ect,” he said.

“Senators play a vital role in lobbying for federal projects such as road construction, rural electrification, water supply, and educational infrastructure for their constituencies. Anambra South has been excluded from these benefits.

“The absence of such advocacy means the zone is being overlooked in national planning and allocations. Each senator also has access to constituency funds used for empowerment programmes, scholarships, skill acquisition centres, and health initiatives. Without a senator, these projects are either stalled or completely abandoned, which negatively affects grassroots development.

“As it stands, Anambra South senatorial zone is experiencing a decline in political relevance at the national level, especially during critical decision-making moments that affect the Southeast or the country as a whole. This affects not just resource distribution alone, but also the zone’s chances of political appointments,” Chief Ikeotuonye stated.

He further explained that senators often play crucial roles during crises - such as communal clashes, boundary disputes, or civil unrest—by mediating and drawing attention to the need for intervention.

According to him, in the absence of such leadership, conflicts can escalate or remain unresolved for extended periods.

“The failure to immediately replace Senator Ifeanyi Ubah after his death has created a serious vacuum and has slowed political mobilization in the zone. Bills or motions the late senator sponsored - especially those concerning Anambra South - have either been abandoned or lost traction in the Senate due to the lack of someone to continue pushing them forward,” he added

He lamented that several aspirants from various political parties expressing interest in filling the vacant position have been engaged in endless sensitization activities without a clear indication of when the by-election will be conducted.

However, another key aspirant to that position under the platform of All Progressive Congress (APC) Dozie Ikedife (jnr), contended that non conduct of by-election is not peculiar to Anambra South senatorial district since there are other constituencies across Nigeria that have similar problem.

In an exclusive interview with Legit.ng Tuesday, April 29, Ikedife said:

"Remember that a lawmaker representing one of the state constituencies in Aguata, Anambra State, died two years ago, and by-election is yet to be conducted in that constituency.

"Justice Azuka, the lawmaker representing Onitsha North 1 state constituency in the Anambra State assembly died in December, 2024, but that vacancy is still there.

"The current Edo State governor and his deputy were at the Senate and House of Representatives respectively, before their election, but their positions at the NASS are still vacant till date.

"Before Ifeanyi Ubah's death, about four members of the federal house died, but there are no by-elections in their constituencies yet. The same, about fifteen members of various state assemblies across Nigeria died, but there were no by-elections in the various state constituencies.

"So, we need to be patient with INEC, so that they could come up with their schedule for the election."

