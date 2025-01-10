President Bola Tinubu's minister of state for labour Nkeiruka Onyejeocha has reiterated the government's commitment to reviewing the new minimum wage after three-year

The minister noted that the current N70,000 minimum wage that President Tinubu approved in July 2024 is due for review in less than two years

Nkeiruka Onyejeocha made the comment while noting that President Tinubu was deeply concerned about the welfare of the workers

The Minister of State for Labour and Employment, Nkeiruka Onyejeocha, has assured workers that President Bola Tinubu is committed to reviewing the minimum wage after three years.

Onyejeocha stated that the current minimum wage of N70,000, approved by Tinubu in July 2024, will be reviewed in less than two years. This promise is a departure from the previous five-year review cycle.

Minister promises review of new minimum wage in three years Photo Credit: @nkeiruka_reps

Source: Twitter

PM News reported that The minister emphasized that the president is deeply concerned about the welfare of workers and is committed to keeping his promises. She also reminded labour leaders that they are an integral part of the government and should work together to ensure stability and peace in the workplace and the country.

Tinubu's minister looks forward to strike-free 2025

Onyejeocha expressed her desire for a strike-free year, where workers and the government can partner to achieve greater productivity. The Minister's comments came after a meeting with labour leaders in Abia, where she also met with the Abia State Council of Traditional Rulers to explain some federal government policies. The Abia Chairman of the Nigeria Labour Congress, Mr. Ogbomna Okoro, commended Onyejeocha for her efforts and pledged the body's collaboration with her.

It's worth noting that the minimum wage review is a critical issue for workers who have been seeking an increase due to the rising cost of living. The government's commitment to reviewing the minimum wage after three years is positive, but workers and labour unions will closely watch its implementation.

This development is significant for Nigerian workers, who have been advocating for a higher minimum wage. With the government's promise to review the minimum wage in less than two years, workers can look forward to a potential increase in their earnings.

Why NLC went on strike in 2024

The Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC) embarked on a nationwide strike in 2024 to press home its demands for a review of the minimum wage and improved working conditions for Nigerian workers.

The strike, which was widely observed across the country, brought economic activities to a standstill, with many businesses, schools, and government offices closed. The NLC had issued an ultimatum to the government to meet its demands, but when this was not met, the union decided to take the drastic measure of calling out its members on strike.

NLC, FG reached agreement on minimum wage

Legit.ng earlier reported that NLC and TUC's meeting with the federal government on the new minimum wage has concluded with four resolutions.

The meeting was held at the office of George Akume, the secretary to the government of the federation, to end the unions' nationwide strike.

According to Akume, the tripartite committee on the new minimum wage will meet every day for the next one week.

PAY ATTENTION: Сheck out news that is picked exactly for YOU ➡️ find the “Recommended for you” block on the home page and enjoy!

Source: Legit.ng