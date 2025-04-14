PDP chieftain Dino Melaye has raised controversies on social media with his appearance at the birthday party of Nigerian socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana

Dino Melaye, the PDP candidate in the last Kogi governorship election, was said to have ignored another socialite, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest

Cubana Chief Priest was seen putting on the logo of President Bola Tinubu, a clear representation of the APC at the event

FCT, Abuja - Dino Melaye, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) candidate in the last governorship election in Kogi state, has been spotted at the birthday party of the popular socialite and businessman, Obinna Iyiegbu, also known as Obi Cubana.

The greeting of the politicians to the socialite has, however, generated mixed reactions as some Nigerians on social media have started alleging that the one-term senator of Kogi West snubbed another socialite and friend of Obi Cubana, Pascal Okechukwu, popularly known as Cubana Chief Priest.

Some people who reacted to the video alleged that Dino Melaye snubbed the socialite Cubana Chief Priest (CP) because he was wearing a cap designed with the logo of President Bola Tinubu.

Nigerians react as Melaye snubs Cubana Chief Priest

Below are some of their reactions from Dino Melaye's post:

Tony Jima tweeted:

"You didn’t shake the chief priest because of his cap, right? I observed it and I believed my guest is right."

Onyemechi said:

"I would love to have a friend like Cubana Chief Priest. This guy is real, I swear."

Brendan Champion

"Dino, I know you ignored Cp because of that demonic logo. Well done."

Mirabel shared the video and said:

"Dino Melaye snubbed Cubana Chief Priest at Obi Cubana's birthday because the chief priest was putting on the Tinubu cap."

Another user with the handle @talksleak commented:

"The real 'money na water', Senator Dino Melaye, completely snubs Cubana Chief Priest at Obi Cubana’s 50th birthday."

Why Dino Melaye snubbed Cubana Chief Priest

Dino Melaye has been a major critic of President Bola Tinubu. Being a PDP member, he strongly supported Atiku Abubakar, the presidential candidate of the PDP in the 2023 election. Melaye was vocal in his criticism of Tinubu.

However, Cubana Chief Priest was appointed as a social media aide to Governor Hope Uzodimma of Imo state, who is now the chairman of the governors elected on the platform of the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC).

The appointment of Cubana Chief Priest by the Imo state governor informed the political association and the flying of Tinubu's logo at his friend's birthday. However, Dino Melaye appeared not satisfied with the development.

PDP suspended Dino Melaye

Legit.ng earlier reported that the PDP has announced the suspension of the former Kogi West Senator, Dino Melaye, from the party over alleged anti-party activities.

Ayetoro/Iluagba Ward 1 of the PDP in Kogi state disclosed the development in a memo, adding that the decision was taken following the review of the party's disciplinary committee to review his activities.

Melaye, in a recent outburst, accused the PDP NWC of commercializing the opposition party, positing that the party had reached its end; this led to the formation of the disciplinary committee.

