Former minister Femi Fani-Kayode stirred social media reactions after preaching and laying hands on congregants at a church service

His sermon focused on overcoming adversity and forgiveness, urging worshippers to see enemies as part of their divine destiny

Online debates erupted over whether his participation reflects genuine faith or a temporary change, given his history of condemning religious leaders

Former Minister of Culture and Tourism, Femi Fani-Kayode, has stirred public discourse after images and video clips emerged showing him delivering a sermon and laying hands on worshippers at a church service in Abuja.

The footage, which has since gone viral, captured moments from a thanksgiving event held at Faith Hill Prophetic Assembly in Piwoyi, where Fani-Kayode shared what he described as a personal testimony of transformation and grace.

Ex-Minister appreciates church for warm reception

The former Minister of Aviation took to social media shortly after the service to express gratitude for the warm reception he received.

“It was an honour and privilege to share my testimony at my Thanksgiving Service… It was a very powerful and inspiring service. Glory be to God,” he wrote, thanking Archbishop Emmanuel Jatau and the church’s leadership for their hospitality.

Nigerians dug up Fani-Kayode's past

However, the event has drawn mixed reactions, especially from social media users who recall Fani-Kayode’s past criticisms of church leadership in Nigeria.

In a widely referenced 2013 opinion article, Greedy Pastors, God’s Endtime Generals and the Nigerian Church, he denounced what he described as the spiritual and moral failings of religious leaders, warning that many were leading their congregations astray and risked divine judgement.

The contrast between that strongly worded critique and his current display of religious fervour has sparked conversations about personal transformation, accountability, and the evolving nature of public figures.

Some observers welcomed what they described as a redemptive shift in his outlook, while others questioned the sincerity of the change.

Tinubu's potential ambassador preaches forgiveness

During his sermon at the thanksgiving service, Fani-Kayode delivered a message on the power of forgiveness and the role of adversaries in fulfilling one’s purpose.

He drew from biblical stories such as David and Goliath to support his point, urging the congregation not to hold grudges against those who hurt or betray them.

“You can’t reach the mountains without first being at the bottom of the valley,” he declared.

The video also showed him praying over members of the congregation, an act that has further fueled debate over his role in religious settings, given his political past and outspoken views.

Fani-Kayode, 2 other names mentioned as Nigeria’s new ambassadors

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that President Bola Ahmed Tinubu-led federal government is reportedly set to appoint ambassadors after 18 months.

President Tinubu had recalled ambassadors from more than 100 diplomatic missions in September 2023 few months after assuming office in May 2023.

Sources familiar with the matter disclosed that the appointments are expected to be made "very soon" as the issue of funding is addressed .

