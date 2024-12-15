Abuja, FCT—Senator Dino Melaye has sparked controversy with his comments on the 2024 Shiloh event, stating he did not attend due to Bishop David Abioye's absence.

Melaye expressed confusion over why Bishop David Oyedepo, the older bishop, remained active while the younger Bishop Abioye was "forcefully retired."

He posted on X:

"I did not attend Shiloh 2024. Because Shiloh without Bishop Abioye is somehow. I can't understand why Bishop Oyedepo, who is older, is not retired, and it is Bishop Abioye who is younger that should be forcefully retired. God did not retire Abioye,only Oyedepo did. Let's watch.."

Details shortly...

Source: Legit.ng