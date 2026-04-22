250 candidates have reportedly been forced out mid-exam at an Ogun state CBT centre after a power disruption

The disruption occurred at Olive House Academy College during the UTME 9 am computer-based test session exercise

JAMB has not released any statement, as uncertainty has continued over possible resit arrangements

Several students who sat for the 2026 Unified Tertiary Matriculation Examination (UTME), conducted by the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB), were allegedly forced out of their test after a power problem at a centre in Ogun state.

About 250 UTME 2026 candidates reportedly forced out mid-exam at Ogun centre. Photo: OsitaChidoka

Source: Twitter

The incident reportedly happened at Olive House Academy College, located along the Lagos-Ibadan Expressway in Mowe. It affected candidates scheduled for the 9:00 a.m. computer-based test on Thursday, April 16.

According to information shared in a video posted on X on Wednesday, April 22, about 250 students were suddenly logged out in the middle of their exam. The disruption was said to have happened when the power supply switched from a generator to a solar system.

The video, sighted by Legit.ng, showed many students looking worried and upset. Some parents who were at the centre also appeared angry and disappointed. They complained about how the situation affected the candidates’ chances of completing their exam.

It is still not clear if JAMB will organise another exam for the affected students. There are also claims that similar problems have been reported by candidates in other parts of the country, though this has not been officially confirmed.

As of the time of this report, JAMB has not released a statement on the incident.

Nigerians react to UTME disruption

Users on X reacted with concern and frustration after the clip of the UTME 2026 disruption in the centre surfaced.

@daddysugar2023 said:

"Those Centres are just irresponsible. You can’t prepare adequately for an exam that’s written just once a year? If the cost of running a gen nonstop is more than you budgeted for, why can’t you inform them ahead of time? We also have UPS for God's sake."

UTME 2026 candidates face sudden disruption at Ogun centre as about 250 students are forced out mid-exam. Photo: Ishaq Oloyede

Source: Facebook

@AUTA_1111111 wrote:

"Nigeria has become a blackout nation with no reliable electricity. Why put our younger students through this kind of suffering? At this point, we might as well just go back to manual handwriting of jamb, because we all know Nigeria is a failed nation."

@THE_CUR8OR

"There are many centres like this scattered everywhere, destroying the future of these kids just because they can, and this is a country that doesn't punish evils like this!"

@Youthinprocess reacted:

"Students should be ready to strongly demand accountability from JAMB if these irregularities happen again. For the third time under the current education leadership, the pattern of errors is becoming unacceptable, and students have every right to push back and insist on a fair, credible process that doesn’t jeopardize their future."

"JAMB doesn’t let students view their scores immediately after submitting the CBT exam largely because it creates opportunities for fraud, allowing behind-the-scenes manipulation before releasing results, and to extort money, forcing students to buy their scratch cards, which have a limit on usage, effectively monetizing education that is supposed to be free."

Watch the video below.

JAMB rejects UTME refund demands

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that the Joint Admissions and Matriculation Board (JAMB) responded to complaints from candidates who incurred charges while repeatedly attempting to check their 2026 UTME results before official release.

The board explained that the delay in releasing results was due to the registrar’s official engagement outside Abuja and clarified that no formal announcement had been made when candidates began checking their scores.

Source: Legit.ng