Peter Obi's ally, Morris Monye, has strongly condemned the defection of Delta state governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC)

Sharing his thoughts via his verified X handle, Monye, a Niger Deltan, described the decision of the governor and his associates as a "dawn of darkness"

The opposition figure urged Deltans to, as a matter of obligation, "rally round to recover their state and destroy the grip of PDAPC"

Asaba, Delta state - Morris Monye, the interim director of mobilisation, Obidient Movement, on Wednesday, April 23, expressed his displeasure with the notable defections in Delta state.

Monye, an ally of Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) in the 2023 election, said "the incredibly painful part" is that the ruling All Progressives Congress (APC) "captured Delta state without a single vote or shot".

He wrote on his verified X (formerly Twitter) account:

"The painful thing. The incredibly painful part is that APC captured Delta state without a single vote or shot.

"APC can’t believe their luck.

"Deltans must rally round to recover their state from darkness and destroy the grip of PDAPC."

Monye hands over Delta state to God

In another tweet, the prominent 'Obidient' prayed that God rescues Delta state. Obidient is a sobriquet for staunch supporters of Obi.

Monye added:

"God will rescue Delta state."

Legit.ng reports that the defection of Delta governor, Sheriff Oborevwori, from the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) to the APC, has continued to stir mixed reactions across the state and Nigeria, with many expressing surprise and disappointment over the governor’s decision.

Several opposition members who reacted expressed deep dismay with the development.

Odds favour Tinubu ahead of 2027 election

The depletion of the main opposition parties appears to favour the incumbent Nigerian leader, President Bola Tinubu, a political giant in the country.

Already, the presidency is in confident mood ahead of the 2027 general elections.

Sunday Dare, the special adviser on media and public communication to President Tinubu, asserted recently that his principal will win comfortably in 2027.

His words:

"Tinubu will win comfortably in 2027, no matter the volume of armchair theories and political conspiracies. His performance will clear the path.”

2027 election: PDP govs drift towards Tinubu

Some governors elected on the platform of the PDP appear to be working at cross purposes with the party’s expected direction in the 2027 presidential election.

While many of these governors are rumoured to be building bridges with the ruling APC behind closed doors, Akwa Ibom state governor, Umo Eno, has openly declared support for Tinubu’s second-term bid.

Even though Eno is the first of the first-term PDP governors to publicly align with the president, others, including Enugu’s Peter Mbah and Rivers' Siminalayi Fubara, are reportedly making discreet moves along similar lines.

Keyamo, others react to Oborevwori, Okowa’s defections

Earlier, Legit.ng reported that minister of aviation and aerospace development, Festus Keyamo (SAN), expressed gratitude to Tinubu for his leadership as key political stakeholders in Delta state dumped the PDP for the ruling APC.

Delta-born Keyamo appreciated Tinubu’s leadership in a post on X, moments after Governor Oborevwori of the state and his commissioners made known their defection to the APC.

In the same vein, Bashir Ahmad, former special assistant on digital communications to ex-Nigerian President Muhammadu Buhari, expressed his delight.

